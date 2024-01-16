Warmer-than-average temps on the way? Climate projections hint at good news

The Chicago area is in the midst of a deep freeze this week, but could some good news be on the horizon?

Temperatures this week have been far below their seasonal averages in the Chicago area, struggling to get out of single digits as wind chills remain well below zero.

While there will be some relief in coming days, with highs in the upper-teens and low-20s possible, that is still below normal for mid-January, with highs normally settling right around the freezing mark.

According to the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center, some positive momentum will take hold in coming days, with warming temperatures in the region.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The CPC’s 6-to-10 day temperature outlook is showing a near certainty that the Chicago area will see above average temperatures from Jan. 22 to 26, placing the odds at 80-to-90% for that five-day period.

The call for above average temperatures match up with the forecast for next week, with temperatures rising above freezing by Monday in some parts of the area and even potentially into the 40s in some locations as the week moves along.

That warmth could also come with some precipitation, as the NWS says that the expectation is for above average precipitation. Rain is possible in the area beginning on Tuesday, which could exacerbate flooding issues by causing rapid snowmelt.