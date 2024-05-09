Things to do in Chicago this weekend: May 10-12

International Gem and Jewelry Show

WHAT: Skip the middleman at the International Gem and Jewelry Show with direct-to-consumer wholesalers, manufacturers and designers all under one roof.

WHERE: Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N River Road, Rosemont

WHEN: Friday, May 10, through Sunday May 12

Para Mamá con Amor – To Mom With Love

WHAT: The Mexican Folkloric Dance Company of Chicago, along with Sones de México Ensemble, Cuerdas Clásicas and Mariachi Perla de México, celebrate Mother's Day with colorful folk dancing and music.

WHERE: Athenaeum Center for Thought and Culture, 2936 N. Southport Ave., Chicago

WHEN: 6 p.m. Saturday, May 11

Bad Momz of Comedy

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

WHAT: Bad Momz of Comedy is a group of mom comics who like to poke fun at themselves and others about the ups and downs of motherhood.

WHERE: Zanies: 5437 Park Pl, Rosemont; 1548 N. Wells St., Chicago

WHEN: Sunday, May 12, and Monday, May 13

Pre-Broadway Premiere: 'Death Becomes Her '

WHAT: "Death Becomes Her" is a drop-dead hilarious new musical based on the 1992 classic film.

WHERE: Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph St., Chicago

WHEN: Runs through June 2

Chicago Cabaret Week

WHAT: Chicago Cabaret Week highlights a variety of diverse singers and musical genres.

WHERE: Multiple venues in Chicago and suburbs

WHEN: May 10 through May 19

Orchestra Noir

WHAT: Orchestra Noir, an all-African American orchestra, presents "Y2K Meets 90s Vibe," performing the hits like you've never heard before.

WHERE: Harris Theater for Music and Dance, 205 E. Randolph St., Chicago

WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday, May 11

The Glenn Miller Orchestra

WHAT: The world famous Glenn Miller Orchestra has been performing since 1956 and is one of the most sought-after performers of swing.

WHERE: North Shore Center for Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie

WHEN: 3 p.m. Sunday, May 12

The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

WHAT: The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band brings its "ALL THE GOOD TIMES: The Farewell Tour" to the Chicago area.

WHERE: Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago St., Joliet

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, May 12

Devo: Celebrating 50 Years of De-Evolution Tour

WHAT: Devo, art rockers and New Wave pioneers, are celebrating a half century of making memorable music.

WHERE: Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine Ave., Chicago

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 11

Portugal. The Man

WHAT: Portugal. The Man, an American rock band from Alaska, brings their Knik Country Tour to Chicago.

WHERE: Inside The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston Ave., Chicago

WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday, May 11

Shrek Rave

WHAT: For fans of the popular animated Shrek franchise, the viral Shrek Rave features DJs playing songs from the films and people dressing up as their favorite characters from the movies.

WHERE: House of Blues, 329 N. Dearborn, Chicago

WHEN: 9 p.m. Saturday, May 11