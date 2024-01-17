Multiple rounds of snow in store for Chicago area as wintry burst continues

As a wind chill advisory expired, marking what seemed to be an end to the first brutal blast of bitter cold temperatures in the Chicago area, accumulating snow and another burst of dangerous cold loom.

Here's a breakdown of what's ahead

Round 1 of snow

The first round of snow is expected to develop Wednesday night, once again bringing potential accumulations to parts of the region.

"Prepare for periods of low visibility and slippery travel conditions," the NWS warned.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the accumulations range between a dusting south of Interstate 80 to around 2 inches in some northern locations by Thursday morning.

"A few spots could hit 3 inches; enough to impact the morning commute," Storm Team Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes said.

A high temperature of 16 degrees is expected Wednesday Storm Team Meteorologist Alicia Roman said, with temperatures rising slightly overnight. By Thursday, temperature highs will be in the low 20s, Roman said.

Round 2 of snow

More widespread snow is expected to develop later Thursday evening.

This round could bring anywhere from 1 to 3 inches to the area, though higher totals are expected in northwest Indiana from lake effect snow Friday.

Round 2 of cold

Another quick-moving, "arctic blast" will move in Friday through Saturday, keeping wind chill values in the low teens.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, Friday will see wind chills of -10. Saturday will feel like -15, and Sunday will feel like -12. Air temperatures those days will hover in the teens and low 20s.

Thursday night into Friday morning, more widespread snowfall is expected, with between 1 to 3 inches expected in most parts.

In Northwest Indiana along the lake, those totals are expected to be even higher, as heavier, lake-effect snow is expected through Friday night, Roman said.

Warmer temperatures in the forecast

Here's the good news: there's a high probability that the Chicago area could see above-average temperatures towards the end of the month.

The NBC 5 Storm Team's eight and 14-day temperature outlook shows that above average temperatures are likely to occur between January 23-29.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the average temperature for those days is between 31 and 32 degrees. Forecast models show that temperatures eventually reaching into the low 40s is expected, however, with a high of 34 degrees next week Monday, 39 degrees Tuesday and 41 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday.

"That's like a mini heat wave," Roman said.