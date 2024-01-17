Are Chicago-area schools open today? Full list of school closings, e-learning plans

Some schools across Illinois plan to move to e-learning or close entirely Wednesday, as dangerously cold Chicago wind chills continue for another day.

And while Chicago Public Schools Tuesday was closed due to frigid temperatures causing "unsafe" conditions, the district will hold classes Wednesday, an announcement from the district said.

"We are reaching out to confirm that CPS schools and office locations WILL be open on Wednesday, January 17, and that classes WILL be in session for all students," CPS CEO Pedro Martinez said in a letter to CPS families.

"Fortunately, the frigid temperatures that Chicago has been experiencing for the past few days are beginning to moderate," the letter went on to say. "That said, it will still be cold for the remainder of the week, so we will continue monitoring weather conditions carefully to ensure all staff and students remain comfortable and safe."

According to the NWS, Chicago wind chill values of between -15 and -25 are expected Wednesday. While that may still feel frigid, Tuesday's wind chill values were even lower.

At 5 a.m. Wednesday, the temperature at O'Hare International Airport clocked in at 3 degrees, with a wind chill of -13. At 5 a.m. Tuesday, that wind chill was -24.

"Wind chill temperatures are improving a little bit today -- around -20," NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said. "Getting better, but still brutal."

A high temperature of 16 degrees is expected Wednesday Roman said, with temperatures rising slightly overnight. By Thursday, temperature highs will be in the low 20s, Roman said.

"Our schools will continue implementing inclement weather protocols, which include limiting the time that students spend outside," CPS said. "We also encourage families to continue dressing their children in several layers of loose, warm clothing and paying special attention to making sure their hands, feet, heads and ears stay warm as they travel to school."

According to the Emergency Closing Center, more than two dozen Chicago area schools Wednesday reported closures, delays or moves to e-learning. Those schools included District #46 in Grayslake, District #225 in Glenview and Northbrook, and District #205 in Elmhurst.

A full list of of Illinois school closures for Wednesday, Jan, 17, 2024 can be found here.