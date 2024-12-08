Sunny, warm Sunday expected in Chicago area, but big changes loom in forecast

The Chicago area will see above-average temperatures and plenty of sunshine on Sunday, but another big weather swing is coming in the forecast.

Temperatures are expected to plummet midweek in the Chicago area before rebounding heading into next weekend, with some of the coldest air of the year arriving in the region by Wednesday.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, high temperatures Sunday won’t quite hit records, with Chicago’s all-time record for Dec. 8 checking in at 64 degrees, but they’ll be plenty warm, with readings in the upper-50s.

Some parts of the area south of Interstate 80 could even threaten 60 degrees, well above normal highs for early December.

All of that will occur under sunny skies for most of the day, though some clouds could start arriving around sunset and continue building into the evening hours.

In the late evening and into the overnight hours, drizzle or light showers could occur, especially in areas south of Chicago, according to forecast models. Low temperatures overnight will be quite warm, with readings in the mid-to-upper 40s overnight and into Monday morning.

Monday will once again see clearing skies and warm temperatures, with highs in the low-to-mid 50s, but a cold front pushing toward the area will drop temperatures significantly heading into Tuesday.

According to forecast models, highs on Tuesday will be around their seasonal averages in the mid-30s, but readings will continue to drop as the week goes on. Wednesday will see highs in the upper-20s, but the region could also see scattered snow showers, with light accumulations possible.

Thursday will be dry but significantly colder, with highs in the teens and early morning wind chills potentially dropping to 10-to-15 degrees below zero.

Friday things will start to warm back up, with highs returning to the 30s, and then temperatures in the 40s are expected to return to the area by Saturday and Sunday, with a chance of rain next weekend.

