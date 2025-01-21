As dangerous cold grips Chicago, how long will the frigid temps last?

The Chicago area woke up to dangerously cold wind chills on Tuesday morning, but how long will the Arctic blast last?

Overnight lows in the Chicago area dipped to nearly 10 degrees below zero in some locations, and high temperatures won’t rebound much, barely getting back above zero degrees as the city sees some of its coldest conditions in years.

How long will it be before the area starts to see relief? Here’s a timeline of the days ahead.

Tuesday:

Fortunately for cold loathers, Tuesday will mark the peak of the Arctic air mass’ impacts on the area. High temperatures will barely climb above zero degrees during the daylight hours, with wind child remaining 10-to-20 degrees below zero.

Otherwise, conditions are expected to be mostly clear after a brief burst of overnight snow in some locations.

A cold weather advisory will remain in effect until 2 p.m. in the Chicago area, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday Night:

Temperatures will remain on the cold side after sunset, with readings dropping to right around zero degrees across the area.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, late Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, temperatures will very slowly begin to climb as the Arctic air begins to be pushed out of the area.

Wednesday Morning:

Temperatures will continue to rise overnight and after daybreak Wednesday, but it will be a slow process, with readings still in the single digits at daybreak, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

As those temperatures rise, flurries or even light snow showers could occur over the Chicago area as a storm system passes through, but significant accumulations are not expected, according to forecast models.

Wednesday Afternoon:

Flurries or light snow could continue into the evening hours, but temperatures will continue climbing, rising into the low-20s across the area, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Wind chills will still be on the cold side, likely in the single digits into the evening hours across the area.

Thursday:

Snow will come to an end across the area, with anywhere from 0.5-to-2 inches of snow falling by the time they system moves out of the area, according to forecast models.

Temperatures will still be below their seasonal averages, but nowhere near the frigid cold of the early week, with highs in the low-to-mid 20s across the area.

Friday:

High temperatures are still expected to be in the low-to-mid 20s under partly-to-mostly skies across the area.

Temperatures overnight won’t be quite as cold either, only dropping by a few degrees as slightly warmer air builds into the region.

Saturday:

For the first time in what feels like forever, temperatures are expected to climb above the freezing mark, with highs in the low-to-mid 30s across the area.

Temperatures will remain right around their seasonal averages for several days after that, potentially even cracking 40 degrees by midweek, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.