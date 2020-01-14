Another Winter Storm Could Bring Snow, Sleet and Rain to Chicago Area

Another winter storm could bring a repeat of last weekend to the Chicago area, except this time, in reverse.

Early predictions indicate another moisture-filled system is headed toward the area, but will likely start as snow before transitioning to rain.

Last weekend, several areas were flooded by rain that eventually turned to snow in many locations.

Light snow is expected to begin Friday afternoon, possibly mixing with sleet during the late evening hours.

As of Tuesday, models showed that snow transitioning to rain Saturday morning before changing back to snow for the afternoon and coming to an end during the evening hours.

It remains unclear how much snow the area could see as totals will largely depend on how quickly the moisture transitions to rain. The system's path could also shift before the weekend.

NBC's Storm Team 5 will continue to monitor developments in the days ahead. Check the developing forecast here.

Meanwhile, freezing rain could potentially impact the morning commute Wednesday.

Multiple Chicago-area counties will be under a winter weather advisory early Wednesday. Light rain and drizzles may freeze during the overnight hours and into the morning rush hour before transitioning to all rain during the day.