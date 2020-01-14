Freezing Rain Could Impact Morning Commute

Freezing rain could potentially impact the morning commute Wednesday.

Light rain and drizzles may freeze during the overnight hours and into the morning rush hour before transitioning to all rain during the day.

The areas most likely to see icing are along and north of Interstate 80, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures Wednesday are expected to rise into the upper-30s for far northern locations and into the mid-40s south of I-80, Storm Team 5 meteorologists report.

Scattered rain showers are possible in the afternoon and may end as a light mix Wednesday evening.

Thursday looks to be much colder with temperatures only reaching into the mid- to upper-20s.