High Waves Crumble Asphalt, Damage Lakefront Trails in Chicago

High waves along Lake Michigan over the weekend left part of Chicago’s lakefront path in pieces, crumbling asphalt and piling sand in several locations.

The Chicago Park District said crews were expected to arrive at Ohio Street Beach Monday morning to begin cleaning up the debris. Other locations reportedly damaged in the storm include Oak Street Beach, the paths near Fullerton Avenue, jogging paths near 43rd and 47th streets, and more.

High waves forced the closures of multiple lakefront streets over the weekend, including some lanes on Lake Shore Drive and South Shore Drive. The pedestrian trails along Lake Michigan were also closed south of Fullerton Avenue and trails from North Avenue to Ohio Street were shut down.

A Lakeshore Flood Warning was in effect until early Sunday morning.