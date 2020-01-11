Winter Storm Brings Flooding to Chicago Area

Even before the snow started falling in some spots, a winter storm brought flooding to several Chicago-area communities Saturday, closing several streets and inundating numerous properties with rising waters.

In the city of Chicago, floodwaters forced a portion of South Shore Drive near 67th Street to be closed at approximately 10 a.m. The street remained closed in the early evening, and drivers were encouraged to seek an alternate route.

NotifyChicago: South Shore Dr. from 67th St. to 71st St. remains closed due to high wave activity. Seek an alternate route. — Chicago OEMC (@ChicagoOEMC) January 11, 2020

Significant flooding and erosion near Lake Michigan are expected to continue in the evening, according to the National Weather Service. Waves of around 14 to 18 feet and a storm surge of up to two feet were expected.

A Lakeshore Flood Warning is also in effect until 6 a.m. Sunday.

Due to likely additional flooding, multiple pedestrian paths along the lakefront near Fullerton and North avenues remain closed. Video from the city's Rogers Park neighborhood showed water inches away from covering the top of a garage.

Along with the flooding, snowfall is also expected in the Chicago area Saturday night.