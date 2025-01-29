‘Ongoing police activity' shuts down multiple roads in Lake County; delays expected

Multiple roads in suburban Mundelein were shut down early Wednesday morning and traffic was rerouted due to "ongoing police activity," the Mundelein Police Department said in a Facebook post.

"Due to ongoing police activity at Diamond Lake Rd. and Rt. 83 all south bound traffic on Rt. 83 from Maple Ave. is shut down," the message, posted just after 6 a.m. Wednesday said. "All north bound traffic on Rt. 83 and Townline Rd. is shut down. All east and west bound traffic at Diamond Lake and Rt. 83 is also shutdown."

Police will provide an update when the roads reopen, the post said.

According to Traffic Net, the roads were closed due to an "accident."

"Use an alternate route," the traffic website Lake County Passage said, with traffic maps showing traffic backed up on Route 60 and 83 near Midlothian.

NBC Chicago has reached out to Mundelein Police and the Lake County Sheriff's office for more details.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.