Chicago Traffic

‘Ongoing police activity' shuts down multiple roads in Lake County; delays expected

According to Traffic Net, the roads were closed due to an "accident"

Multiple roads in suburban Mundelein were shut down early Wednesday morning and traffic was rerouted due to "ongoing police activity," the Mundelein Police Department said in a Facebook post.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

"Due to ongoing police activity at Diamond Lake Rd. and Rt. 83 all south bound traffic on Rt. 83 from Maple Ave. is shut down," the message, posted just after 6 a.m. Wednesday said. "All north bound traffic on Rt. 83 and Townline Rd. is shut down. All east and west bound traffic at Diamond Lake and Rt. 83 is also shutdown."

Police will provide an update when the roads reopen, the post said.

According to Traffic Net, the roads were closed due to an "accident."

"Use an alternate route," the traffic website Lake County Passage said, with traffic maps showing traffic backed up on Route 60 and 83 near Midlothian.

NBC Chicago has reached out to Mundelein Police and the Lake County Sheriff's office for more details.

Local

Donald Trump 1 hour ago

Trump freezes federal aid: What the freeze could mean for Medicaid, education and more

Astronomy 2 hours ago

‘Space junk:' What were the objects streaking across the night sky in Chicago suburbs?

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Chicago TrafficLake County
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us