‘Suspicious incident' with low-speed police chase ends as truck crashes into Lake County squad car

Multiple roads in suburban Mundelein were shut down early Wednesday morning and traffic was rerouted after a "suspicious incident" involving a "low-speed" police pursuit ended with the driver crashing into a Lake County Sheriff's squad car.

Just after 6 a.m., Mundelein police reported "ongoing police activity" at Diamond Lake Road and Rt. 83 had led to multiple road closures in the area. Police said officials would provide more details once roads reopened.

Around 8:20 a.m., Mundelein police sent out an update, saying officers were initially called to the parking lot of a shopping center in the 1100 block of West Maple Avenue for reports of a shooting and a person bleeding.

When officers arrived, they found a person in a black pickup truck. Officers then attempted to conduct a traffic stop, police said, but the driver kept going.

The fleeing truck drove at "low speeds, continuously stopping and then driving off," police said, as officers attempted to make contact with the driver.

While the low-speed pursuit continued, officers were able to determine the driver was covered in blood, police said.

The chase continued to the intersection of IL Route 60/83 and Diamond Lake Road, where the truck collided with a Lake County Sheriff's Department squad car that was attempting to assist Mundelein police.

Following the crash, the driver exited the truck and attempted to flee on foot, police said.

Soon after the crash, the subject was apprehended and taken to a nearby hospital for injuries. Two Lake County Sheriffs deputies and a Mundelein police officer were also transported to a nearby hospital and treated for minor injuries, officials said.

According to police, preliminary findings showed the reports of a shooting were inaccurate, and that the driver's injuries were self-inflicted.

An investigation remains ongoing by the Mundelein Police Department, officials said. As of 8:45 a.m., roads were reopen, with Mundelein police saying there was "no threat or danger to the public" resulting from the incident.