From seeing fine art and hearing live music to celebrating Scottish culture, there is no shortage of ideas for fun this weekend. Here are some of the top things to do in Chicago.

Lyrical Lemonade's Summer Smash Festival

WHAT: Three stages and more than 50 artists perform at The Summer Smash Hip Hop Music Festival

WHERE: SeatGeek Stadium, Bridgeview

WHEN: Friday, June 14, and Sunday, June 16

27th annual Taste of Randolph

WHAT: Taste of Randolph features food from 16 surrounding restaurants and two live music stages.

WHERE: 900 W. Randolph St., Chicago

WHEN: Friday, June 14, through Sunday, June 16

24th Annual Ribfest Chicago

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

WHAT: Ribfest Chicago is known for its BBQ, but it's also a nationally recognized music festival.

WHERE: 4000 N. Lincoln Ave.

WHEN: Friday, June 14, through Sunday, June 16

66th annual Gold Coast Art Fair

WHAT: Juried artists from around the world are participating in this year's Gold Coast Art Fair.

WHERE: Grant Park's Butler Field, South Lake Shore Drive and East Monroe Street

WHEN: Saturday, June 15, and Sunday, June 16

Joffrey Ballet's "Joffrey for All"

WHAT: The Joffrey Ballet returns to the Pritzker Pavilion with "Joffrey for Free" for a family-friendly, free performance.

WHERE: Millennium Park

WHEN: 5:30 p.m., Sunday, June 16

38th annual Scottish Festival & Highland Games

WHAT: Celebrating Scottish culture at the Scottish Festival & Highland Games with the iconic caber toss, a Scottish petting zoo and the largest bagpiping championship in North America.

WHERE: A new location this year, at DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton

WHEN: Friday, June 14, and Saturday, June 15

Seth Meyers in Chicago

WHAT: Comedian Seth Meyers' Standup Comedy Tour lands in Chicago for four shows.

WHERE: The Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield Ave, Chicago

WHEN: Friday, June 14, and Saturday, June 15

The Second City 112th Mainstage Revue

WHAT: The Second City's new Mainstage Revue, "The Devil is in the Detours" is now onstage.

WHERE: 1616 N. Wells St., Chicago

WHEN: Tuesdays through Sundays

Kenny Chesney & Zac Brown Band

WHAT: The "Sun Goes Down Tour" with Kenny Chesney and Zac Brown Band kicks off Soldier Field's concert season.

WHERE: 1410 Special Olympics Dr., Chicago

WHEN: 5 p.m., Saturday, June 15

Wilco with Cut Worms

WHAT: Chicago band Wilco with Cut Worms bring their their summer tour to the Salt Shed Fairgrounds.

WHERE: 1357 N. Elston, Chicago

WHEN: Friday, June 14, and Saturday, June 15