Summer in Chicago is back, and festival season is in full swing.

The city has something for everyone - from free musical performances to annual neighborhood food festivals to iconic multi-day events like Pitchfork and Lollapalooza.

Here is a list of the biggest festivals happening this summer in the Windy City.

June

Jazzin at the Shedd

When: June 5-Aug. 28

Where: Shedd Aquarium

Who: Detour Jazfunk, Rio Bamba, DJ Lady Chi, and more

Grant Park Music Festival

When: June 12-Aug. 17

Where: Grant Park

Who: Grant Park Orchestra and Grant Park Chorus, with guest performers including Common.

Fiesta Back of the Yards

When: June 14-16

Where: Ashland Avenue from 47th Street to 45th Street

Who: Folklorico dancers, mariachi music, cumbia, and more.

Ribfest Chicago

When: June 14-16

Where: Lincoln Avenue between Irving Park Road and Berteau Avenue

Who: Armadillo's BBQ, Salt Creek BBQ, Chicago BBQ Company, and more.

Taste of Randolph

When: June 14-16

Where: Randolph Street between Peoria and Racine

Who: Justin Martin, The Beaches, and more.

Summer Smash

When: June 14-16

Where: Seatgeek Stadium

Who: Chief Keef, Playboi Carti, and Cactus Jack will headline, along with performances from other artists.

Chicago Summerdance

When: June 15-Sept. 8

Where: Location varies by date, see details here

Who: Instruction by Karla Galvan, James "Pete" Frazier, Brennan Bowman, and more

Sundays on State

When: June 16 and July 14

Where: On State Street between Adams and Lake

Who: Gerald McClendon, The Joffrey Ballet, and more.

Chicago Pride Fest

When: June 22-23

Where: Halsted Street from Addison Street to Grace Street

Who: Jojo Siwa, Natasha Bedingfield, Amber Riley, and more

Flavors of Albany Park

When: June 26

Where: Routes along Lawrence Avenue East, Lawrence Avenue West, Montrose Avenue and Kedzie Avenue

Who: Nighthawk Chicago, Lawrence Fish Market, Angelo's Wine Bar and more.

Logan Square Arts Fest

When: June 28-29

Where: The intersection of Logan Boulevard, Kedzie, and Milwaukee Avenue

Who: Performances from Wishy, Footballhead, Phony, and more

Millenium Art Festival

When: June 28-30

Where: Michigan Avenue and Lake Street

Who: Artists such as Victoria Jackson, Emma Lyons, and more

Maxwell Street Market

When: June 30, July 28, Sept. 1, Sept. 29, Oct. 27

Where: South Union Avenue between West Rochford Street and West Liberty Street

Who: Lalo's Mexican Restaurant, Bar Louie, Jim's Original Hot Dog, and more.

July

African/Caribbean International Festival of Life

When: July 4-7

Where: Washington Park

Who: Teejay "Drift", Rose Royce, Blue Magic, and more

Chicago Craft Beer Fest

When: July 5-7

Where: Jonquil Park

Who: Tastings from several breweries throughout Illinois

NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend

When: July 6-7

Where: Grant Park

Who: The Chainsmokers, The Black Keys, Keith Urban, and more.

Windy City Smokeout

When: July 11-14

Where: United Center

Who: Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Cody Johnson will headline with several performances from other artists

Jeff Fest

When: July 12-14

Where: 4822 N. Long Ave.

Who: The Brothers Gribb, Simply Elton, and more.

Southport Art Fest

When: July 13-14

Where: West Waveland Avenue and North Southport Avenue

Who: Lineup to be announced soon here.

Miche Fest

When: July 13-14

Where: Oakwood Beach

Who: Kali Uchis, Los Angeles Azules, and more.

Millenium Park Summer Film Series

When: Tuesdays, July 16- Aug. 20

Where: Jay Pritzker Pavilion

Who: Films include Barbie, Coco, and more.

Square Roots Festival

When: July 12-14

Where: Lincoln Square

Who: Jon Spencer, The Big Star Quintet, and more.

Millenium Park 20th Anniversary Celebration

When: July 18-21

Where: Jay Pritzker Pavilion and around the park

Who: Performances from Fruko y Sus Tesos, Common, GRant Park Orchestra, and more.

Pitchfork Music Festival

When: July 19-21

Where: Union Park

Who: Jai Paul, Carly Rae Jepsen, Alanis Morissette, and more

Roscoe Village Burger Festival

When: July 19-21

Where: Fellger Park

Who: Vendors include Reggies Chicago, Chicago Dog House, and more.

Taste of River North

When: July 19-21

Where: Wells Street between Ontario and Chicago

Who: Vendors and performers yet to be announced. Information will be posted here.

Ravenswood on Tap

When: July 20-21

Where: Ravenswood Corridor, Ravenswood Avenue and Berteau Avenue

Who: Begyle Brewing, Dovetail Brewery, and more.

Fiesta Del Sol

When: July 25-28

Where: From Ashland and Cermak to Morgan and Cermak

Who: Performances to be announced here.

Taste of Lincoln

When:July 26-28,

Where: 2500 N. Lincoln Ave.

Who: Entertainment includes School of Rock, All American Throwbacks, and more.

Chinatown Summer Fair

When: July 27-28

Where: Wentworth Avenue from Cermak Avenue to 24th Place

Who: Various street vendors, performers, and restaurant samplings.

August

Lollapalooza

When: Aug. 1-4

Where: Grant Park

Who: Headliners include Hozier, Sza, The Killers, and more

Edison Park Fest

When: Aug. 2-4

Where: 6730 N. Olmstead Ave.

Who: Anthem, Hello Weekend, and more.

Retro on Roscoe

When: Aug. 9-11

Where: 2000 W. Roscoe St.

Who: Lineup to be announced soon here.

Chicago Air and Water Show

When: Aug. 10-11

Where: North Avenue Beach and along the lakefront

Who: Demonstrations by aircrafts, boats, and diving and parachute teams.

Great American Lobster Fest

When: Aug. 10-11

Where: Navy Pier

Who: Performances by Marvin Weathersby, One Love Reggae Band, and more. Menu to be announced soon.

Northalsted Marketdays

When: Aug. 10-11

Where: Halsted Street from Belmont to Addison

Who: Artist lineup to be announced here soon.

Glenwood Avenue Arts Festival

When: Aug. 16-18

Where: 6900N/1400W, Rogers Park

Who: Artists and entertainment to be announced here.

Sangria Fest

When: Aug. 17-18

Where: Humboldt Park

Who: Vendors and entertainment to be announced here.

Chicago Jazz Fest

When: Aug. 29- Sept. 1

Where: Chicago Cultural Center and Millenium Park

Who: Diane Reeves, Billy Valentine, Makaya McCraven, and more.

Arc Music Festival

When: Aug. 30- Sept. 1

Where: Union Park

Who: Disclosure, Skepta, and more.

North Coast Music Festival

When: Aug. 30- Sept. 1

Where: Seatgeek stadium

Who: Above and Beyond, Chase and Status, and more

West Loop Art Fest

When: Aug. 30- Sept. 1

Where: Fulton Market

Who: Lineup coming soon here.

Taste of Polonia

When: Aug. 30- Sept. 2

Where: 5216 W. Lawrence Ave.

Who: 7th Heaven, Sons of Chicago, and more.

September

Taste of Chicago

When: Sept. 6-8

Where: Grant Park

Who: Vendors include Billy Goat Tavern, Lou Malnati's Pizzeria, and more.

German-American Oktoberfest

When: Sept.6-8

Where: Lincoln Square

Who: Varying food vendors and performers

Taste of Greektown

When: Sept. 6-8

Where: 315 S. Halsted St.

Who: Vendors to be announced here.

Printers Row Lit Fest

When: Sept. 7-8

Where: South Dearborn from Ida B. Wells to Polk Street

Who: Speakers to be announced.

Lakeview Taco Fest

When: Sept. 7-8

Where: 3500 N. Southport Avenue

Who: Vendors include Cabos Tacos, Beat Kitchen, and more

Ravenswood Art Walk

When: Sept. 14-15

Where: Ravenswood Industrial Corridor, Lawrence to Irving Park Road

Who: Varying artists and food vendors, more information here.

Grito Fest

When: Sept. 14-15

Where: 280 S. Columbus Dr.

Who: Vendors and performers to be announced.

Lakeview East Festival of the Arts

When: Sept. 14-15

Where: Along Broadway, Belmont, and Hawthorne

Who: Artists and performers to be announced.

Edgewater Arts Festival

When: Sept. 16-17

Where: 1140 W. Granville Ave.

Who: Varying artist booths.

Reeling

When: Sept. 19- Oct. 6

Where: Locations vary, information can be found here.

Who: Films to be announced.

Riot Fest

When: Sept. 20- 22

Where: Douglass Park

Who: Lineup to be announced here.

World Music Festival

When: Sept. 20- 29

Where: Varying locations around the city. Information can be found here.

Who: Performers from around the world, to be announced.

Chicago Gourmet

When: Sept. 26-29

Where: Harris Theater Rooftop, Millenium Park

Who: Vendors to be announced here.

Hyde Park Jazz Fest

When: Sept. 28-29

Where: Midway Pleasance

Who: Alexis Lombre, Bobby Broom Trio, and more.