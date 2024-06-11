Summer in Chicago is back, and festival season is in full swing.
The city has something for everyone - from free musical performances to annual neighborhood food festivals to iconic multi-day events like Pitchfork and Lollapalooza.
Here is a list of the biggest festivals happening this summer in the Windy City.
June
Jazzin at the Shedd
When: June 5-Aug. 28
Where: Shedd Aquarium
Who: Detour Jazfunk, Rio Bamba, DJ Lady Chi, and more
Grant Park Music Festival
When: June 12-Aug. 17
Where: Grant Park
Who: Grant Park Orchestra and Grant Park Chorus, with guest performers including Common.
Fiesta Back of the Yards
When: June 14-16
Where: Ashland Avenue from 47th Street to 45th Street
Who: Folklorico dancers, mariachi music, cumbia, and more.
Ribfest Chicago
When: June 14-16
Where: Lincoln Avenue between Irving Park Road and Berteau Avenue
Who: Armadillo's BBQ, Salt Creek BBQ, Chicago BBQ Company, and more.
Taste of Randolph
When: June 14-16
Where: Randolph Street between Peoria and Racine
Who: Justin Martin, The Beaches, and more.
Summer Smash
When: June 14-16
Where: Seatgeek Stadium
Who: Chief Keef, Playboi Carti, and Cactus Jack will headline, along with performances from other artists.
Chicago Summerdance
When: June 15-Sept. 8
Where: Location varies by date, see details here
Who: Instruction by Karla Galvan, James "Pete" Frazier, Brennan Bowman, and more
Sundays on State
When: June 16 and July 14
Where: On State Street between Adams and Lake
Who: Gerald McClendon, The Joffrey Ballet, and more.
Chicago Pride Fest
When: June 22-23
Where: Halsted Street from Addison Street to Grace Street
Who: Jojo Siwa, Natasha Bedingfield, Amber Riley, and more
Flavors of Albany Park
When: June 26
Where: Routes along Lawrence Avenue East, Lawrence Avenue West, Montrose Avenue and Kedzie Avenue
Who: Nighthawk Chicago, Lawrence Fish Market, Angelo's Wine Bar and more.
Logan Square Arts Fest
When: June 28-29
Where: The intersection of Logan Boulevard, Kedzie, and Milwaukee Avenue
Who: Performances from Wishy, Footballhead, Phony, and more
Millenium Art Festival
When: June 28-30
Where: Michigan Avenue and Lake Street
Who: Artists such as Victoria Jackson, Emma Lyons, and more
Maxwell Street Market
When: June 30, July 28, Sept. 1, Sept. 29, Oct. 27
Where: South Union Avenue between West Rochford Street and West Liberty Street
Who: Lalo's Mexican Restaurant, Bar Louie, Jim's Original Hot Dog, and more.
July
African/Caribbean International Festival of Life
When: July 4-7
Where: Washington Park
Who: Teejay "Drift", Rose Royce, Blue Magic, and more
Chicago Craft Beer Fest
When: July 5-7
Where: Jonquil Park
Who: Tastings from several breweries throughout Illinois
NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend
When: July 6-7
Where: Grant Park
Who: The Chainsmokers, The Black Keys, Keith Urban, and more.
Windy City Smokeout
When: July 11-14
Where: United Center
Who: Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Cody Johnson will headline with several performances from other artists
Jeff Fest
When: July 12-14
Where: 4822 N. Long Ave.
Who: The Brothers Gribb, Simply Elton, and more.
Southport Art Fest
When: July 13-14
Where: West Waveland Avenue and North Southport Avenue
Who: Lineup to be announced soon here.
Miche Fest
When: July 13-14
Where: Oakwood Beach
Who: Kali Uchis, Los Angeles Azules, and more.
Millenium Park Summer Film Series
When: Tuesdays, July 16- Aug. 20
Where: Jay Pritzker Pavilion
Who: Films include Barbie, Coco, and more.
Square Roots Festival
When: July 12-14
Where: Lincoln Square
Who: Jon Spencer, The Big Star Quintet, and more.
Millenium Park 20th Anniversary Celebration
When: July 18-21
Where: Jay Pritzker Pavilion and around the park
Who: Performances from Fruko y Sus Tesos, Common, GRant Park Orchestra, and more.
Pitchfork Music Festival
When: July 19-21
Where: Union Park
Who: Jai Paul, Carly Rae Jepsen, Alanis Morissette, and more
Roscoe Village Burger Festival
When: July 19-21
Where: Fellger Park
Who: Vendors include Reggies Chicago, Chicago Dog House, and more.
Taste of River North
When: July 19-21
Where: Wells Street between Ontario and Chicago
Who: Vendors and performers yet to be announced. Information will be posted here.
Ravenswood on Tap
When: July 20-21
Where: Ravenswood Corridor, Ravenswood Avenue and Berteau Avenue
Who: Begyle Brewing, Dovetail Brewery, and more.
Fiesta Del Sol
When: July 25-28
Where: From Ashland and Cermak to Morgan and Cermak
Who: Performances to be announced here.
Taste of Lincoln
When:July 26-28,
Where: 2500 N. Lincoln Ave.
Who: Entertainment includes School of Rock, All American Throwbacks, and more.
Chinatown Summer Fair
When: July 27-28
Where: Wentworth Avenue from Cermak Avenue to 24th Place
Who: Various street vendors, performers, and restaurant samplings.
August
Lollapalooza
When: Aug. 1-4
Where: Grant Park
Who: Headliners include Hozier, Sza, The Killers, and more
Edison Park Fest
When: Aug. 2-4
Where: 6730 N. Olmstead Ave.
Who: Anthem, Hello Weekend, and more.
Retro on Roscoe
When: Aug. 9-11
Where: 2000 W. Roscoe St.
Who: Lineup to be announced soon here.
Chicago Air and Water Show
When: Aug. 10-11
Where: North Avenue Beach and along the lakefront
Who: Demonstrations by aircrafts, boats, and diving and parachute teams.
Great American Lobster Fest
When: Aug. 10-11
Where: Navy Pier
Who: Performances by Marvin Weathersby, One Love Reggae Band, and more. Menu to be announced soon.
Northalsted Marketdays
When: Aug. 10-11
Where: Halsted Street from Belmont to Addison
Who: Artist lineup to be announced here soon.
Glenwood Avenue Arts Festival
When: Aug. 16-18
Where: 6900N/1400W, Rogers Park
Who: Artists and entertainment to be announced here.
Sangria Fest
When: Aug. 17-18
Where: Humboldt Park
Who: Vendors and entertainment to be announced here.
Chicago Jazz Fest
When: Aug. 29- Sept. 1
Where: Chicago Cultural Center and Millenium Park
Who: Diane Reeves, Billy Valentine, Makaya McCraven, and more.
Arc Music Festival
When: Aug. 30- Sept. 1
Where: Union Park
Who: Disclosure, Skepta, and more.
North Coast Music Festival
When: Aug. 30- Sept. 1
Where: Seatgeek stadium
Who: Above and Beyond, Chase and Status, and more
West Loop Art Fest
When: Aug. 30- Sept. 1
Where: Fulton Market
Who: Lineup coming soon here.
Taste of Polonia
When: Aug. 30- Sept. 2
Where: 5216 W. Lawrence Ave.
Who: 7th Heaven, Sons of Chicago, and more.
September
Taste of Chicago
When: Sept. 6-8
Where: Grant Park
Who: Vendors include Billy Goat Tavern, Lou Malnati's Pizzeria, and more.
German-American Oktoberfest
When: Sept.6-8
Where: Lincoln Square
Who: Varying food vendors and performers
Taste of Greektown
When: Sept. 6-8
Where: 315 S. Halsted St.
Who: Vendors to be announced here.
Printers Row Lit Fest
When: Sept. 7-8
Where: South Dearborn from Ida B. Wells to Polk Street
Who: Speakers to be announced.
Lakeview Taco Fest
When: Sept. 7-8
Where: 3500 N. Southport Avenue
Who: Vendors include Cabos Tacos, Beat Kitchen, and more
Ravenswood Art Walk
When: Sept. 14-15
Where: Ravenswood Industrial Corridor, Lawrence to Irving Park Road
Who: Varying artists and food vendors, more information here.
Grito Fest
When: Sept. 14-15
Where: 280 S. Columbus Dr.
Who: Vendors and performers to be announced.
Lakeview East Festival of the Arts
When: Sept. 14-15
Where: Along Broadway, Belmont, and Hawthorne
Who: Artists and performers to be announced.
Edgewater Arts Festival
When: Sept. 16-17
Where: 1140 W. Granville Ave.
Who: Varying artist booths.
Reeling
When: Sept. 19- Oct. 6
Where: Locations vary, information can be found here.
Who: Films to be announced.
Riot Fest
When: Sept. 20- 22
Where: Douglass Park
Who: Lineup to be announced here.
World Music Festival
When: Sept. 20- 29
Where: Varying locations around the city. Information can be found here.
Who: Performers from around the world, to be announced.
Chicago Gourmet
When: Sept. 26-29
Where: Harris Theater Rooftop, Millenium Park
Who: Vendors to be announced here.
Hyde Park Jazz Fest
When: Sept. 28-29
Where: Midway Pleasance
Who: Alexis Lombre, Bobby Broom Trio, and more.