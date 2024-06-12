Where to find Chicago farmers markets this summer

The city of Chicago released its full list of summer farmers markets for 2024, and with markets happening five days out of the week, you won’t want to miss this day-by-day schedule of them.

Here's where and when to find Chicago farmers markets all season long.

Tuesdays

The Farmer at The Green: 3-7 p.m., runs through Sept. 24 at 320 S. Canal St.

Lincoln Square Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-12 p.m., runs through Nov. 19 at 4513 N. Lincoln Ave.

SOAR Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-2 p.m., runs through Oct. 29 at 226 E. Chicago Ave.

Wednesdays

Andersonville Farmers Market: 3-7 p.m., runs through Oct. 23 at 1500 W. Catalpa Ave.

Garfield Ridge Farmers Market: 3-7 p.m., runs through Sept. 25 at 6072 S. Archer Ave.

Green City Market Lincoln Park: 7 a.m.- 1p.m., runs through Oct. 30 at 1817 N. Clark St.

Market by the River: 2-7 p.m., runs through Oct. 9 at 330 N. Wabash Ave.

Pullman Farmers Market: 7 a.m.- 1 p.m., July 10-Oct. 30 at 11100 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

Uptown Farmers Market: 2:30-7 p.m., runs through Nov. 6 at 1250 W. Sunnyside Ave.

Thursdays

Austin Town Hall Farmers Market: 1-6 p.m., runs through Oct. 31 (no market on July 4) at 5610 W. Lake St.

Daley Plaza Farmers Market: 7 a.m.- 2 p.m., runs through Oct. 24 (no market July 4) at 50 W. Washington St.

Lincoln Square Farmers Market: 3-7 p.m., runs through Oct. 31 (no market July 4) at 4513 N. Lincoln Ave.

South Loop Farmers Market Night Market: 4-8 p.m., June 13-Oct. 3 (no market July 4) at Roosevelt Collection Shops (150 W. Roosevelt)

Saturdays

Auburn Gresham Farmers Market: 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., runs through Aug. 3 at 1341 W. 79th St.

Division Street Farmers Market: 7 a.m.- 12 p.m., runs through Oct. 26 at 100 W. Division St.

Green City Market Lincoln Park: 7 a.m.- 1 p.m., runs through Nov. 23 at 1817 N. Clark St

Hegewisch Farmers Market: 9 a.m.- 1 p.m., July 6-Oct. 26 at 13323 S. Green Bay Ave.

Hey Neighbor! Farmer's Market: 10 a.m.- 3 p.m., June 19-July 31 at 7000 S. Jeffery Blvd.

Horner Park Farmers Market: 9 a.m.- 1 p.m., runs through Oct. 12 at 2741 W. Montrose Ave.

Insight Farmer’s Market: 10 a.m.- 3 p.m., Aug. 17 at 2525 S. Michigan Ave.

Mercado de Colores (Little Village Farmer’s Market): 11 a.m.- 3 p.m., runs through Oct. 5 at 4345 W. 26th St.

Northcenter Farmer’s Market: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., June 22-Oct. 26 at 4100 N. Damen Ave.

Plant Chicago Farmers Market: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., every third Saturday of the month at 4459 S. Marshfield Ave.

South Loop Farmer's Market Printers Row: 9 a.m.- 1 p.m., runs through Oct. 26 (no market Sept. 7) at 632 S. Dearborn St.

The Lincoln Park Farmer’s Market: 7 a.m.-1 p.m., runs through Nov. 23 at 2001 N. Orchard St.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Sundays

Bronzeville Farmer's Market: 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., July 14-Oct. 20 at 4700 S. King Dr.

Glenwood Sunday Market: 9 a.m.- 2 p.m., runs through Oct. 27 at 6960 Glenwood Ave.

More information about Chicago's markets can be found on the city of Chicago website.