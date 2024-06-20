Whether you're wanting to attend some of the summer's biggest festivals or see musical icons take center stage, the Chicago area will have plenty of activities to offer over the first official weekend of summer.

Chicago Pride Fest

WHAT: Always held the weekend before the Chicago Pride Parade, the 23rd annual Chicago Pride Fest features three live music stages, drag performances and the Proud Pet Parade.

WHERE: In Lakeview on Halsted Street from Addison to Grace St.

WHEN: Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23

Vegandale: Food-Music-Art

WHAT: Vegandale is an all-vegan destination designed to show what a world without the use of animals would look like.

WHERE: Butler Field, Chicago's Grant Park

WHEN: Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23

Taste of Joliet

WHAT: Go to Taste of Joliet for the food and say for the musical lineup, which includes The Goo Goo Dolls and Lady A.

WHERE: Busey Bank Field at Joliet Memorial Stadium

WHEN: Friday, June 21 through Sunday, June 23

Taste of Highland Park

WHAT: Savor the flavors of summer at the Taste of Highland Park.

WHERE: New Location: The Lot at 525 Central Ave., Highland Park IL

WHEN: Friday, June 21 and Saturday, June 22, 5pm - 10pm

Long Grove Strawberry Festival

WHAT: The almighty strawberry takes center stage at Long Grove's annual Strawberry Fest

WHERE: 145 Old McHenry Rd, Long Grove, IL

WHEN: Friday, June 21 through Sunday, June 23

Great Galena Balloon Race and Festival

WHAT: The Great Galena Balloon Race and Festival features more than 20 hot air balloons, three races, rides, and a night glow extravaganza.

WHERE: Eagle Ridge Resort, 400 Eagle Ridge Dr., Galena, IL

WHEN: Friday, June 21 through Sunday, June 23

Dragon Boat Race for Literacy

WHAT: The Chicago Chinatown Chamber of Commerce presents the Dragon Boat Race for Literacy. In addition to racing, there will be cultural dance performances and music.

WHERE: Ping Tom Park, 300 W. 19th street

WHEN: Saturday, June 22, 8am -5pm

Circus Vasquez

WHAT: The 2024 Circus Vasquez show, currently the largest family-owned big top circus in the United States, features a brand-new cast, brand-new thrills, brand-new laughs and brand-new excitement

WHERE: Woodfield Mall (thru June 24), Yorktown Center (June 28-July 7), Orland Square Mall (July 11-16)

WHEN: Runs through July 16

Concert: Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks

WHAT: Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks bring their massive stadium tour to Chicago this weekend for one night only.

WHERE: Soldier Field, 1410 Special Olympics Dr, Chicago, IL

WHEN: Friday, June 21

Concert: Justin Timberlake

WHAT: Justin Timberlake brings his first tour in five years, "The Forget Tomorrow World Tour" to Chicago for two shows.

WHERE: United Center, 1901 W. Madison Street

WHEN: Friday, June 21 and Saturday, June 22