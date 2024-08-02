Who's winning the Olympics? A look at the medal count after Day 6 of the Paris Games

Competition at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games continued on Thursday, as women's gymnastics and swimming headlined another day of incredible performances from Team USA.

American Olympians made more history Thursday, with Simone Biles earning her sixth Olympic gold medal while Katie Ledecky became the most decorated female athlete in American Olympics history.

After six days of competition, the United States remains on top of the Olympics medal count, posting a total of 37 medals, 10 ahead of the 27 earned by host country France.

Though Team USA won four of its nine gold medals on Thursday, the Americans still trail Team China in that regard, who have accumulated 11 gold medals thus far.

Immediately below Team USA in gold medals is France and Australia, who both have won eight.

In addition to Team USA's nine gold medals, the Americans have also captured 15 silver medals and 13 bronze medals thus far.

Below is a look at the full medal count for the 2024 Olympics thus far, along with the American athletes who have earned hardware so far.

Current Medal Count for 2024 Paris Olympics

This table will continue to update live as the Games continue.

Full list of Team USA Athletes who have medaled at the 2024 Paris Olympics