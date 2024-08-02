Who's winning the Olympics? A look at the medal count after Day 6 of the Paris Games

Competition at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games continued on Thursday, as women's gymnastics and swimming headlined another day of incredible performances from Team USA.
American Olympians made more history Thursday, with Simone Biles earning her sixth Olympic gold medal while Katie Ledecky became the most decorated female athlete in American Olympics history.
After six days of competition, the United States remains on top of the Olympics medal count, posting a total of 37 medals, 10 ahead of the 27 earned by host country France.
Though Team USA won four of its nine gold medals on Thursday, the Americans still trail Team China in that regard, who have accumulated 11 gold medals thus far.
Immediately below Team USA in gold medals is France and Australia, who both have won eight.
In addition to Team USA's nine gold medals, the Americans have also captured 15 silver medals and 13 bronze medals thus far.
Below is a look at the full medal count for the 2024 Olympics thus far, along with the American athletes who have earned hardware so far.
Current Medal Count for 2024 Paris Olympics
This table will continue to update live as the Games continue.
Full list of Team USA Athletes who have medaled at the 2024 Paris Olympics
|1
|27 July
|Sarah Bacon/Kassidy Cook
|Silver
|Woen's springboard 3m synchronised
|Diving
|2
|27 July
|Chloe Dygert
|Bronze
|Bronze
|Women's individual time trial
|3
|27 July
|Katie Ledecky
|Bronze
|400m freestyle
|Swimming
|4
|27 July
|Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh. Torri Huske, Simone Manuel, Erika Connolly, Abbey Weitzel
|Silver
|4x100m freestyle, women
|Swimming
|5
|27 July
|Jack Alexj, Chris Guiliano, Hunter Armstrong, Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Held, Matt King
|Gold
|4x100m freestyle, men
|Swimming
|6
|28 July
|Haley Batten
|Silver
|Women, cross country
|Mountain Bike
|7
|28 July
|Torri Huske
|Gold
|Women, 100m butterfly
|Swimming
|8
|28 July
|Gretchen Walsh
|Silver
|Women, 100m butterfly
|Swimming
|9
|28 July
|Carson Foster
|Bronze
|Men, 400m IM
|Swimming
|10
|28 July
|Lee Kiefer
|Gold
|Women, individual foil
|Fencing
|11
|28 July
|Lauren Scruggs
|Silver
|Women, individual foil
|Fencing
|12
|28 July
|Nic Fink
|Silver
|100m breatstroke
|Swimming
|13
|29 July
|Jagger Eaton
|Silver
|Men's street
|Skateboarding
|14
|29 July
|Nyjah Huston
|Bronze
|Men's street
|Skateboarding
|15
|29 July
|Luke Hobson
|Bronze
|Men, 200m freestyle
|Swimming
|16
|29 July
|Ryan Murphy
|Bronze
|Men, 100m backstroke
|Swimming
|17
|29 July
|Katie Grimes
|Silver
|Women, 400m IM
|Swimming
|18
|29 July
|Emma Weyant
|Bronze
|Women, 400m IM
|Swimming
|19
|29 July
|Nick Itkin
|Bronze
|Men, foil individual
|Fencing
|20
|29 July
|Frederick Richard, Brody Malone, Stephen Nedoroscik. Paul Juda, Asher Hong
|Bronze
|Men, team competition
|Artistic Gymnastics
|21
|30 July
|Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, Hezly Rivera
|Gold
|Women, team competition
|Artistic Gymnastics
|22
|30 July
|Ilona Maher, Kayla Canett, Lauren Doyle, Alev Kelter, Kristi Kirshe, Sarah Levy, Alena Olsen, Ariana Ramsey, Steph Rovetti, Alex Sedrick, Sammy Sullivan, Naya Tapper
|Bronze
|Women, team competition
|Rugby 7s
|23
|30 July
|Regan Smith
|Silver
|Women, 100m backstroke
|Swimming
|24
|30 July
|Katharine Berkoff
|Bronze
|Women, 100m backstroke
|Swimming
|25
|30 July
|Bobby Finke
|Silver
|Men, 800m freestyle
|Swimming
|26
|30 July
|Carson Foster, Brooks Curry, Chris Guiliano, Luke Hobson, Drew Kibler, Blake Pieroni, Kieran Smith
|Silver
|Men, 4x200m freestyle
|Swimming
|27
|31 July
|Perris Benegas
|Silver
|BMX Freestyle Park
|Cycling
|28
|31 July
|Evy Leibfarth
|Bronze
|Canoeing Slalom
|Canoeing
|29
|31 July
|Torri Huske
|Silver
|Women's, 100m freestyle
|Swimming
|30
|31 July
|Katie Ledecky
|Gold
|Women's, 1500m freestyle
|Swimming
|31
|1 August
|Nick Mead, Justin Best, Michael Grady, Liam Corrigan
|Gold
|Men's, Four
|Rowing
|32
|1 August
|Simone Biles
|Gold
|Individual all-around, artistic
|Gymnastics
|33
|1 August
|Suni Lee
|Bronze
|Individual all-around, artistic
|Gymnastics
|34
|1 August
|Katie Douglass
|Gold
|Women's, 200m breaststroke
|Swimming
|35
|1 August
|Regan Smith
|Silver
|Women's, 200m Butterfly
|Swimming
|36
|1 August
|Lee Kiefer, Lauren Scruggs, Jackie Dubrovich, Maia Weintraub
|Gold
|Women's, Team Foil
|Fencing
|37
|1 August
|Claire Weinstein, Paige Madden, Katie Ledecky, Erin Gemmell
|Silver
|Women's, 4x200m Freestyle Relay
|Swimming