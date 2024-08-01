NOTE: Women's gymnastics individual all-around final will air again on NBC 5 in primetime starting at 7 p.m. CT.

Simone Biles was in a fierce battle to the end with Brazil's Rebeca Andrade as they both aimed for gold in the women's gymnastics individual all-around final Thursday -- and it all came down to one last performance.

In the end, Biles came out on top.

Biles and Andrade entered their floor routines, the last event in the women's all-around competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics, separated by less than a point.

Biles sat at 44.065 after a challenging uneven bar routine, while Andrade had 43.899.

Biles stunned with her exceptional showing and narrowly edged out Andrade, who ended with a final score of 57.932 after scoring 14.033 on floor. Biles finished with 59.131 after a whopping 15.066 on floor.

Biles' teammate, Sunisa Lee, the gold medal defending champion from last year, also made the podium in the third spot with a score of 56.465.

Lee's appearance in the event already secured her spot in history as it marked the first time two all-around gold medalists competed against each other in the all-around final.

Biles continued a streak of an American atop the medal stand for a sixth consecutive Olympic title. Carly Patterson won at the 2004 Athens Games, Nastia Liukin at the 2008 Beijing Games, Gabby Douglas at the 2012 London Games, Biles at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games and Lee at the Tokyo Games three years ago.

Earlier this week, Team USA took gold following a brilliant performance at the Women's Artistic Gymnastics Team final, with four of five team members competing. Hezly Rivera, 16, also on the team, did not qualify for any remaining events.

After breaking records with the Team USA women’s gymnastics all-around win, Simone Biles took to Instagram to troll a high-profile critic.

It will hardly be the last time fans can see Biles in Paris, however.

The 27-year-old gymnastics GOAT is expected to compete in several individual events.

How does gymnastics scoring work?

Between the various apparatuses, competition formats and additional rules, there is a lot to follow when it comes to gymnastics — and that’s before even getting into the turns, spins and twists of the gymnasts themselves.

Here's a breakdown of how it all works.

Remaining women's gymnastics schedule

Vault final: Aug. 3

Biles and Carey both qualified for the vault final.

Biles won the event at the 2016 Rio Games but pulled out of the final at the 2020 Tokyo Games after getting "the twisties" and did not get a chance to defend her title. Carey did compete in the 2020 Tokyo vault final, but missed the podium with two disappointing routines.

The women’s vault final will take place at 9:20 a.m. CT on Aug. 3 on NBC 5 and can be streamed live on Peacock.

Uneven bars final: Aug. 4

Lee was the only American woman to qualify for the uneven bars final. Typically considered one of her best events, Lee is a medal contender. At the 2020 Tokyo Games, she took home the bronze medal in the event. Leading up to the Games, Lee said making the podium at the uneven bars final is one of her major goals.

Biles missed the uneven bars finals by tenths of a point. She qualified in ninth place, meaning she is considered a “reserve athlete” for the event.

Watch the uneven bar final at 8 a.m. CT on Aug. 4 on NBC 5 or stream it live on Peacock.

Balance beam final: Aug. 5

Biles and Lee will find themselves in the same competition yet again in the balance beam final. The two have been trading off highest scoring beam routines throughout the 2024 season- and this competition is bound to be a nail-biter. Biles took home the bronze medal on the balance beam in both 2016 and 2020. Lee, on the other hand, has not yet medaled in an Olympic balance beam final.

The balance beam final begins at 5:36 a.m. CT on Aug. 5. Streaming begins on E! at 4:45 a.m. CT and at 8:30 a.m. on NBC 5.

Floor exercise final: Aug. 5

The floor exercise final will be the last event of the women’s gymnastics competition this Olympics. Biles and Chiles have both qualified.

Biles won the floor exercise final at the 2016 Games, but had to pull out of the 2020 Games final, leaving room for Carey to take home gold. Carey missed the final in this year's Olympics after an uncharacteristic fall in qualifiers. It was later revealed she had been battling an illness during the Games.

After Carey's fall, Chiles scored high enough to clinch the second spot in the final. Chiles’ Beyonce-themed floor routine has been a consistent crowd pleaser throughout the Games so far.

Watch the floor exercise final at 7:20 a.m. CT on Aug. 5. Streaming begins on E! at 4:45 a.m. CT and at 8:30 a.m. on NBC 5.