With the Olympics only 30 days away, Team USA is beginning to take formation- and there is no shortage of Midwestern representation.

Many athletes with ties to Chicago, Illinois and several Midwest states have already qualified, and several more are still in the process of finding out whether they will make the cut.

The Paris Olympics will officially kick off with a wildly ambitious waterborne opening ceremony on July 26, though some events will begin even earlier.

The Opening Ceremony is set to be the first held outside a stadium setting. About 10,500 athletes will parade through the heart of the French capital on boats on the Seine along the route ending in front of the Trocadéro.

But who from the Midwest will be taking the global stage in Paris?

Here is an extensive list of who we know has already qualified, and who is still vying for their spot:

Artistic Swimming

Keana Hunter: The Ohio State University

Ruby Remati: The Ohio State University

3x3 Men’s Basketball

Canyon Berry: Fort Wayne, Indiana

Basketball

Devin Booker: Grand Rapids, Michigan

Stephen Curry: Akron, Ohio

Anthony Davis: Chicago, Illinois

Anthony Edwards: Minnesota Timberwolves

Tyrese Haliburton: Oshkosh, Wisconsin

LeBron James: Akron, Ohio

Jayson Tatum: St. Louis, Missouri

Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx

Jewell Loyd: Lincolnwood, Illinois

Jackie Young: Princeton, Indiana

BMX

Felicia Stancil: Lake County, Illinois

Alise Willoughby: St. Cloud, Minnesota

Boxing

Morelle McCane: Cleveland, Ohio

Climbing

Piper Kelly: Indianapolis, Indiana

Cycling

Chloe Dygart: Brownsburg, Indiana

Diving

Tyler Downs: St. Louis, Missouri

Greg Duncan: Purdue University

Sarah Bacon: Indianapolis, Indiana

Andrew Capobianco: Indiana University

Delany Schnell: Iron Mountain, Michigan

Carson Tyler: Indiana University

Field Hockey

Abby Tamer: Whitmore Lake, Michigan

Maddie Zimmer: Northwestern University

Judo

John Jayne: Chicago, Illinois

Maria Laborde: Kenosha, Wisconsin

Rhythmic Gymnastics

Evita Griskenas: Orland Park, Illinois

Rowing

Jessica Thoennes: Madison, Wisconsin

Madeleine Wanamaker: Neenah, Wisconsin

Sophia Vitas: Franklin, Wisconsin

Nina Castagna: Cincinnati, Ohio

Molly Bruggeman: Dayton, Ohio

Peter Chatain: Winnetka, Illinois

Grace Joyce: Northfield, Illinois

Rugby

Alena Olsen: Grand Rapids, Michigan

Alev Kelter: University of Wisconsin

Lauren Doyle: Springfield, Illinois

Sailing

Maggie Shea: Wilmette, Illinois

Lara Dallman-Weiss: Shoreview, Minnesota

Stephanie Roble: Lake Beulah, Wisconsin

Shooting

Katelyn Abeln: The Ohio State University

Henry Leverett: The Ohio State University

Rachel Tozier: Liberty, Missouri

Swimming

Chris Giuliano: University of Notre Dame

Ryan Murphy: Palos Heights, Illinois

Lilly King: Evansville, Illinois

Alex Shackell: Carmel, Indiana

Mariah Denigan: Fairfield, Ohio

Ryan Held: Springfield, Illinois

Anna Peplowski: Germantown Hills, Illinois

Taekwondo

Faith Dillon: DeVry University

Track and Field

Dakota Lindwum: St. Francis, Minnesota

Emily Sisson: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Annette Echikunwoke: Pickerington, Ohio

DeAnna Price: St. Charles, Missouri

Quincy Hall: Kansas City, Missouri

Cole Hocker: Indianapolis, Indiana

Yared Nuguse: University of Notre Dame

Hobbs Kessler: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Heath Baldwin: Kalamazoo, Michigan

Zach Ziemek: Itasca, Illinois

Tori Franklin: Evanston, Illinois

Payton Otterdahl: Rosemount, Minnesota

Volleyball

Max Holt: Cincinnati, Ohio

Thomas Jaeschke: Wheaton, Illinois

Jeff Jendryk: Wheaton, Illinois

Lauren Carlini: Geneva, Illinois

Annie Drews: Muncie, Indiana

Jordyn Poulter: Naperville, Illinois

Dana Rettke: Riverside, Illinois

Kelsey Robinson Cook: Bartlett, Illinois

Jordan Thompson: Edina, Minnesota

Wrestling

Kennedy Blades: Chicago, Illinois

Josef Rau: Chicago, Illinois

Sarah Hildebrandt: Granger, Indiana

Kayla Miracle: Bloomington, Indiana

Mason Parris: Lawrenceburg, Indiana

Adam Coon: Fowlerville, Michigan

Payton Jacobson: Elkhorn, Wisconsin

Still Competing

While much of Team USA has already been decided, several athletes are in the midst of qualification or waiting to begin the process.

Track and field and gymnastics trials will conclude Sunday, and rosters for soccer, men’s rugby, shooting and trampoline are still to be finalized.

Below is a list of Midwestern competitors still in the running for Paris:

Gymnastics

Simone Biles: Married to Chicago Bears safety Jonathon Owens

Paul Juda: Deerfield, Illinois

Tate Costa: University of Illinois

Alex Diab: Hinsdale, Illinois

Curran Phillips: Naperville, Illinois

Kai Uemura: Chicago, Illinois

Sunisa Lee: St. Paul, Minnesota

Shane Wiskus: Spring Park, Minnesota

Cameron Bock: University of Michigan

Frederick Richard: University of Michigan

Eveylynn Lowe: Blue Springs, Missouri

Donnell Whittenburg: Waukesha, Wisconsin

Track and Field