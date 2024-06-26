With the Olympics only 30 days away, Team USA is beginning to take formation- and there is no shortage of Midwestern representation.
Many athletes with ties to Chicago, Illinois and several Midwest states have already qualified, and several more are still in the process of finding out whether they will make the cut.
The Paris Olympics will officially kick off with a wildly ambitious waterborne opening ceremony on July 26, though some events will begin even earlier.
The Opening Ceremony is set to be the first held outside a stadium setting. About 10,500 athletes will parade through the heart of the French capital on boats on the Seine along the route ending in front of the Trocadéro.
But who from the Midwest will be taking the global stage in Paris?
Here is an extensive list of who we know has already qualified, and who is still vying for their spot:
Artistic Swimming
- Keana Hunter: The Ohio State University
- Ruby Remati: The Ohio State University
3x3 Men’s Basketball
- Canyon Berry: Fort Wayne, Indiana
Basketball
- Devin Booker: Grand Rapids, Michigan
- Stephen Curry: Akron, Ohio
- Anthony Davis: Chicago, Illinois
- Anthony Edwards: Minnesota Timberwolves
- Tyrese Haliburton: Oshkosh, Wisconsin
- LeBron James: Akron, Ohio
- Jayson Tatum: St. Louis, Missouri
- Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx
- Jewell Loyd: Lincolnwood, Illinois
- Jackie Young: Princeton, Indiana
BMX
- Felicia Stancil: Lake County, Illinois
- Alise Willoughby: St. Cloud, Minnesota
Boxing
- Morelle McCane: Cleveland, Ohio
Climbing
- Piper Kelly: Indianapolis, Indiana
Cycling
- Chloe Dygart: Brownsburg, Indiana
Diving
- Tyler Downs: St. Louis, Missouri
- Greg Duncan: Purdue University
- Sarah Bacon: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Andrew Capobianco: Indiana University
- Delany Schnell: Iron Mountain, Michigan
- Carson Tyler: Indiana University
Field Hockey
- Abby Tamer: Whitmore Lake, Michigan
- Maddie Zimmer: Northwestern University
Judo
- John Jayne: Chicago, Illinois
- Maria Laborde: Kenosha, Wisconsin
Rhythmic Gymnastics
- Evita Griskenas: Orland Park, Illinois
Rowing
- Jessica Thoennes: Madison, Wisconsin
- Madeleine Wanamaker: Neenah, Wisconsin
- Sophia Vitas: Franklin, Wisconsin
- Nina Castagna: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Molly Bruggeman: Dayton, Ohio
- Peter Chatain: Winnetka, Illinois
- Grace Joyce: Northfield, Illinois
Rugby
- Alena Olsen: Grand Rapids, Michigan
- Alev Kelter: University of Wisconsin
- Lauren Doyle: Springfield, Illinois
Sailing
- Maggie Shea: Wilmette, Illinois
- Lara Dallman-Weiss: Shoreview, Minnesota
- Stephanie Roble: Lake Beulah, Wisconsin
Shooting
- Katelyn Abeln: The Ohio State University
- Henry Leverett: The Ohio State University
- Rachel Tozier: Liberty, Missouri
Swimming
- Chris Giuliano: University of Notre Dame
- Ryan Murphy: Palos Heights, Illinois
- Lilly King: Evansville, Illinois
- Alex Shackell: Carmel, Indiana
- Mariah Denigan: Fairfield, Ohio
- Ryan Held: Springfield, Illinois
- Anna Peplowski: Germantown Hills, Illinois
Taekwondo
- Faith Dillon: DeVry University
Track and Field
- Dakota Lindwum: St. Francis, Minnesota
- Emily Sisson: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Annette Echikunwoke: Pickerington, Ohio
- DeAnna Price: St. Charles, Missouri
- Quincy Hall: Kansas City, Missouri
- Cole Hocker: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Yared Nuguse: University of Notre Dame
- Hobbs Kessler: Ann Arbor, Michigan
- Heath Baldwin: Kalamazoo, Michigan
- Zach Ziemek: Itasca, Illinois
- Tori Franklin: Evanston, Illinois
- Payton Otterdahl: Rosemount, Minnesota
Volleyball
- Max Holt: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Thomas Jaeschke: Wheaton, Illinois
- Jeff Jendryk: Wheaton, Illinois
- Lauren Carlini: Geneva, Illinois
- Annie Drews: Muncie, Indiana
- Jordyn Poulter: Naperville, Illinois
- Dana Rettke: Riverside, Illinois
- Kelsey Robinson Cook: Bartlett, Illinois
- Jordan Thompson: Edina, Minnesota
Wrestling
- Kennedy Blades: Chicago, Illinois
- Josef Rau: Chicago, Illinois
- Sarah Hildebrandt: Granger, Indiana
- Kayla Miracle: Bloomington, Indiana
- Mason Parris: Lawrenceburg, Indiana
- Adam Coon: Fowlerville, Michigan
- Payton Jacobson: Elkhorn, Wisconsin
Still Competing
Sports
While much of Team USA has already been decided, several athletes are in the midst of qualification or waiting to begin the process.
Track and field and gymnastics trials will conclude Sunday, and rosters for soccer, men’s rugby, shooting and trampoline are still to be finalized.
Below is a list of Midwestern competitors still in the running for Paris:
Gymnastics
- Simone Biles: Married to Chicago Bears safety Jonathon Owens
- Paul Juda: Deerfield, Illinois
- Tate Costa: University of Illinois
- Alex Diab: Hinsdale, Illinois
- Curran Phillips: Naperville, Illinois
- Kai Uemura: Chicago, Illinois
- Sunisa Lee: St. Paul, Minnesota
- Shane Wiskus: Spring Park, Minnesota
- Cameron Bock: University of Michigan
- Frederick Richard: University of Michigan
- Eveylynn Lowe: Blue Springs, Missouri
- Donnell Whittenburg: Waukesha, Wisconsin
Track and Field
- Sandi Morris: Downers Grove, Illinois
- David Kendziera: Mt. Prospect, Illinois
- Chase Jackson: Springfield, Illinois
- Gabriella Jacobs: Bloomington, Illinois
- Arianna Calloway: Northern Illinois University
- Robert Liking: St. Charles, Illinois
- Emily Grove: Pontiac, Illinois
- Johnathon Wells: Fox Lake, Illinois
- Sydney Willitis: Glenview, Illinois
- Manning Plater: Rushville, Illinois
- Jayden Ulrich: East Alton, Illinois
- Tori Thomas: Rock Island, Illinois
- Sophia Beckmon: University of Illinois
- Tacoria Humphrey: University of Illinois
- Kam Garret: University of Illinois
- Dylan Jacobs: Orland Park, Illinois
- Robert Williams: Springfield, Illinois
- Jamal Britt: University of Iowa
- Kathelina Moody: University of Iowa
- Laulauga Tausaga-Collins: University of Iowa
- Tionna Tobias: University of Iowa
- Reno Tuufuli: University of Iowa
- Lolo Jones: Des Moines, Iowa
- Alexina Teubel: University of Northern Iowa
- Darius Kipyego: Iowa State University
- Gratt Reed: Atlantic, Iowa
- Drake Schnieder: Eau Claire, Wisconsin
- Shelvin Garret: Beloit, Wisconsin
- Olin Hacker: Madison, Wisconsin
- Destiny Huven: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Natalie Block: Franklin, Wisconsin
- Giovanni Wearing: University of Wisconsin Madison
- Olivia Markezich: Notre Dame Indiana
- Angelina Ellis: Zionsville, Indiana
- Camden Marshall: Corydon, Indiana
- Kaia Harris: West Lafyette, Indiana
- Seth Allen: Purdue University
- Kara Winger: Purdue University
- Monique Riddick: Indiana University
- Khayla Dawson: Indiana University
- Dani Jones: Fort Wayne, Indiana
- Danielle Aragon: University of Notre Dame
- Ashley Spencer: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Ben Veatch: Carmel, Indiana
- Chanler Robinson: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Aasia Laurencin: Southfield, Michigan
- Sophie Novak: Lake Orion, Michigan
- Grace Stark: White Lake, Michigan
- Jessica Mercier: White Lake, Michigan
- Andrew Evans: Portage, Michigan
- Corinne Jemison: Kentwood, Michigan
- Brian Williams: Fraser, Michigan
- Emma Youngeburg: University of Michigan
- Amy Davis: Lake Orion, Michigan
- John Risch: Grand Rapids, Michigan
- Erin Dowd: Brighton, Michigan
- Morgan Beadlescomb: Algonac, Michigan
- Gabriela Leon: Grand Rapids, Michigan
- Katie Moon: Lakewood, Ohio
- Adelaide Aquilla: Westlake, Ohio
- Faith Bender: Ohio State University
- Connor McClure: Green, Ohio
- Casey Bouges: University of Dayton
- Willy Fink: Maumee, Ohio
- Joel Pfahler: Orrville, Ohio
- Reginald Jagers III: Cleveland, Ohio
- Clayton Murphy: Greenville, Ohio
- Samantha Bush: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Michaela DeGenero: Granville, Ohio
- Anthony Camerieri: Brecksville, Ohio
- Trevor Bassitt: Bluffton, Ohio
- Vernon Turner: Kansas City, Missouri
- Logan Blomquist: Pleasant Hill, Missouri
- Paige Magee: Columbia, Missouri
- Skylar Ciccolini: University of Missouri
- Erin Zimmerman: University of Missouri
- Avery Carter: Lee’s Summit, Missouri
- Charles Jones: St. Louis, Missouri
- Ben Allen: North St. Paul, Minnesota
- Myles Hunter: Minnesota State University
- Mitchell Weber: St. Clair, Minnesota
- Magdalyn Ewen: St. Francis, Minnesota
- Parker Feuerborn: St. Michael, Minnesota