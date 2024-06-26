2024 Paris Olympics

Illinois, Midwest athletes who have made Team USA so far and who's still competing for a slot

Many athletes with ties to Chicago, Illinois and several Midwest states have already qualified, and several more are still in the process of finding out whether they will make the cut

By Grace Erwin

NBC Universal, Inc.

With the Olympics only 30 days away, Team USA is beginning to take formation- and there is no shortage of Midwestern representation.

Many athletes with ties to Chicago, Illinois and several Midwest states have already qualified, and several more are still in the process of finding out whether they will make the cut.

Watch NBC Chicago local news and weather without login

The Paris Olympics will officially kick off with a wildly ambitious waterborne opening ceremony on July 26, though some events will begin even earlier.

The Opening Ceremony is set to be the first held outside a stadium setting. About 10,500 athletes will parade through the heart of the French capital on boats on the Seine along the route ending in front of the Trocadéro.

But who from the Midwest will be taking the global stage in Paris?

Here is an extensive list of who we know has already qualified, and who is still vying for their spot:

Artistic Swimming

  • Keana Hunter: The Ohio State University
  • Ruby Remati: The Ohio State University

3x3 Men’s Basketball

  • Canyon Berry: Fort Wayne, Indiana
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Basketball

  • Devin Booker: Grand Rapids, Michigan
  • Stephen Curry: Akron, Ohio
  • Anthony Davis: Chicago, Illinois
  • Anthony Edwards: Minnesota Timberwolves
  • Tyrese Haliburton: Oshkosh, Wisconsin
  • LeBron James: Akron, Ohio
  • Jayson Tatum: St. Louis, Missouri
  • Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx
  • Jewell Loyd: Lincolnwood, Illinois
  • Jackie Young: Princeton, Indiana

BMX

  • Felicia Stancil: Lake County, Illinois
  • Alise Willoughby: St. Cloud, Minnesota
On this episode of Hometown Hopefuls, NBC Chicago's Alex Maragos talks with BMX racer Felicia Stancil. The suburban Chicago native shares the story about her mom's death and how it led to her lifelong BMX career and so much more

Boxing

  • Morelle McCane: Cleveland, Ohio

Climbing

  • Piper Kelly: Indianapolis, Indiana

Cycling

  • Chloe Dygart: Brownsburg, Indiana

Diving

  • Tyler Downs: St. Louis, Missouri
  • Greg Duncan: Purdue University
  • Sarah Bacon: Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Andrew Capobianco: Indiana University
  • Delany Schnell: Iron Mountain, Michigan
  • Carson Tyler: Indiana University

Field Hockey

  • Abby Tamer: Whitmore Lake, Michigan
  • Maddie Zimmer: Northwestern University

Judo

  • John Jayne: Chicago, Illinois
  • Maria Laborde: Kenosha, Wisconsin

Rhythmic Gymnastics

  • Evita Griskenas: Orland Park, Illinois

Rowing

  • Jessica Thoennes: Madison, Wisconsin
  • Madeleine Wanamaker: Neenah, Wisconsin
  • Sophia Vitas: Franklin, Wisconsin
  • Nina Castagna: Cincinnati, Ohio
  • Molly Bruggeman: Dayton, Ohio
  • Peter Chatain: Winnetka, Illinois
  • Grace Joyce: Northfield, Illinois

Rugby

  • Alena Olsen: Grand Rapids, Michigan
  • Alev Kelter: University of Wisconsin
  • Lauren Doyle: Springfield, Illinois

Sailing

  • Maggie Shea: Wilmette, Illinois
  • Lara Dallman-Weiss: Shoreview, Minnesota
  • Stephanie Roble: Lake Beulah, Wisconsin
Olympic sailor Maggie Shea is ready to return to her second Olympics with her partner. What would be better than a gold medal? The suburban Chicago native reveals her inspiring answer, how she started sailing and more in a raw interview in this week's episode of Hometown Hopefuls

Shooting

  • Katelyn Abeln: The Ohio State University
  • Henry Leverett: The Ohio State University
  • Rachel Tozier: Liberty, Missouri

Swimming

  • Chris Giuliano: University of Notre Dame
  • Ryan Murphy: Palos Heights, Illinois
  • Lilly King: Evansville, Illinois
  • Alex Shackell: Carmel, Indiana
  • Mariah Denigan: Fairfield, Ohio
  • Ryan Held: Springfield, Illinois
  • Anna Peplowski: Germantown Hills, Illinois

Taekwondo

  • Faith Dillon: DeVry University

Track and Field

  • Dakota Lindwum: St. Francis, Minnesota
  • Emily Sisson: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • Annette Echikunwoke: Pickerington, Ohio
  • DeAnna Price: St. Charles, Missouri
  • Quincy Hall: Kansas City, Missouri
  • Cole Hocker: Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Yared Nuguse: University of Notre Dame
  • Hobbs Kessler: Ann Arbor, Michigan
  • Heath Baldwin: Kalamazoo, Michigan
  • Zach Ziemek: Itasca, Illinois
  • Tori Franklin: Evanston, Illinois
  • Payton Otterdahl: Rosemount, Minnesota

Volleyball

  • Max Holt: Cincinnati, Ohio
  • Thomas Jaeschke: Wheaton, Illinois
  • Jeff Jendryk: Wheaton, Illinois
  • Lauren Carlini: Geneva, Illinois
  • Annie Drews: Muncie, Indiana
  • Jordyn Poulter: Naperville, Illinois
  • Dana Rettke: Riverside, Illinois
  • Kelsey Robinson Cook: Bartlett, Illinois
  • Jordan Thompson: Edina, Minnesota

Wrestling

  • Kennedy Blades: Chicago, Illinois
  • Josef Rau: Chicago, Illinois
  • Sarah Hildebrandt: Granger, Indiana
  • Kayla Miracle: Bloomington, Indiana
  • Mason Parris: Lawrenceburg, Indiana
  • Adam Coon: Fowlerville, Michigan
  • Payton Jacobson: Elkhorn, Wisconsin

Still Competing

Sports

nba draft 1 hour ago

Here's where Bulls will pick in 2024 NBA Draft

Miami Heat 2 hours ago

Bam Adebayo plans to sign 3-year, $166 million max extension with Heat: Reports

While much of Team USA has already been decided, several athletes are in the midst of qualification or waiting to begin the process.

Track and field and gymnastics trials will conclude Sunday, and rosters for soccer, men’s rugby, shooting and trampoline are still to be finalized.

Below is a list of Midwestern competitors still in the running for Paris:

Gymnastics

  • Simone Biles: Married to Chicago Bears safety Jonathon Owens
  • Paul Juda: Deerfield, Illinois
  • Tate Costa: University of Illinois
  • Alex Diab: Hinsdale, Illinois
  • Curran Phillips: Naperville, Illinois
  • Kai Uemura: Chicago, Illinois
  • Sunisa Lee: St. Paul, Minnesota
  • Shane Wiskus: Spring Park, Minnesota
  • Cameron Bock: University of Michigan
  • Frederick Richard: University of Michigan
  • Eveylynn Lowe: Blue Springs, Missouri
  • Donnell Whittenburg: Waukesha, Wisconsin
Jordan Chiles was part of history not once, but twice when she was part of the first back-to-back all black podiums for USA Gymnastics. Chiles talked about what it was like to be part of that historic moment

Track and Field

  • Sandi Morris: Downers Grove, Illinois
  • David Kendziera: Mt. Prospect, Illinois
  • Chase Jackson: Springfield, Illinois
  • Gabriella Jacobs: Bloomington, Illinois
  • Arianna Calloway: Northern Illinois University
  • Robert Liking: St. Charles, Illinois
  • Emily Grove: Pontiac, Illinois
  • Johnathon Wells: Fox Lake, Illinois
  • Sydney Willitis: Glenview, Illinois
  • Manning Plater: Rushville, Illinois
  • Jayden Ulrich: East Alton, Illinois
  • Tori Thomas: Rock Island, Illinois
  • Sophia Beckmon: University of Illinois
  • Tacoria Humphrey: University of Illinois
  • Kam Garret: University of Illinois
  • Dylan Jacobs: Orland Park, Illinois
  • Robert Williams: Springfield, Illinois
  • Jamal Britt: University of Iowa
  • Kathelina Moody: University of Iowa
  • Laulauga Tausaga-Collins: University of Iowa
  • Tionna Tobias: University of Iowa
  • Reno Tuufuli: University of Iowa
  • Lolo Jones: Des Moines, Iowa
  • Alexina Teubel: University of Northern Iowa
  • Darius Kipyego: Iowa State University
  • Gratt Reed: Atlantic, Iowa
  • Drake Schnieder: Eau Claire, Wisconsin
  • Shelvin Garret: Beloit, Wisconsin
  • Olin Hacker: Madison, Wisconsin
  • Destiny Huven: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • Natalie Block: Franklin, Wisconsin
  • Giovanni Wearing: University of Wisconsin Madison
  • Olivia Markezich: Notre Dame Indiana
  • Angelina Ellis: Zionsville, Indiana
  • Camden Marshall: Corydon, Indiana
  • Kaia Harris: West Lafyette, Indiana
  • Seth Allen: Purdue University
  • Kara Winger: Purdue University
  • Monique Riddick: Indiana University
  • Khayla Dawson: Indiana University
  • Dani Jones: Fort Wayne, Indiana
  • Danielle Aragon: University of Notre Dame
  • Ashley Spencer: Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Ben Veatch: Carmel, Indiana
  • Chanler Robinson: Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Aasia Laurencin: Southfield, Michigan
  • Sophie Novak: Lake Orion, Michigan
  • Grace Stark: White Lake, Michigan
  • Jessica Mercier: White Lake, Michigan
  • Andrew Evans: Portage, Michigan
  • Corinne Jemison: Kentwood, Michigan
  • Brian Williams: Fraser, Michigan
  • Emma Youngeburg: University of Michigan
  • Amy Davis: Lake Orion, Michigan
  • John Risch: Grand Rapids, Michigan
  • Erin Dowd: Brighton, Michigan
  • Morgan Beadlescomb: Algonac, Michigan
  • Gabriela Leon: Grand Rapids, Michigan
  • Katie Moon: Lakewood, Ohio
  • Adelaide Aquilla: Westlake, Ohio
  • Faith Bender: Ohio State University
  • Connor McClure: Green, Ohio
  • Casey Bouges: University of Dayton
  • Willy Fink: Maumee, Ohio
  • Joel Pfahler: Orrville, Ohio
  • Reginald Jagers III: Cleveland, Ohio
  • Clayton Murphy: Greenville, Ohio
  • Samantha Bush: Cincinnati, Ohio
  • Michaela DeGenero: Granville, Ohio
  • Anthony Camerieri: Brecksville, Ohio
  • Trevor Bassitt: Bluffton, Ohio
  • Vernon Turner: Kansas City, Missouri
  • Logan Blomquist: Pleasant Hill, Missouri
  • Paige Magee: Columbia, Missouri
  • Skylar Ciccolini: University of Missouri
  • Erin Zimmerman: University of Missouri
  • Avery Carter: Lee’s Summit, Missouri
  • Charles Jones: St. Louis, Missouri
  • Ben Allen: North St. Paul, Minnesota
  • Myles Hunter: Minnesota State University
  • Mitchell Weber: St. Clair, Minnesota
  • Magdalyn Ewen: St. Francis, Minnesota
  • Parker Feuerborn: St. Michael, Minnesota

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us