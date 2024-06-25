Illinois and Midwest athletes to watch at the 2024 US Gymnastics Olympic Trials

The 2024 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials will be jam-packed with Midwestern representation this year, from veteran Olympians to new stars -- including arguably the biggest name in the sport.

The trials will be held in Minneapolis from June 27-30.

The roster of 16 women competing includes four former Olympians- Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carrey, and Sunisa Lee.

Simone Biles is heavily favorited to win the trials, securing her an automatic spot on the Olympic team. She won both the Core Hydration Classic in May and the Xfinity National Championships earlier this month in the all around. She won every individual event as well. Biles is originally from Spring, Texas, but has become tied to the Midwest after marrying Chicago Bears safety Jonathon Owens.

Biles is making her Olympic return after winning five medals at the 2016 Games, including the coveted all-around title. She also came home from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with two medals, despite dropping out of the team competition after one rotation and choosing not to competing in the all-around competition.

Lee, another returning Olympian from St. Paul, Minnesota, won the all-around Olympic gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after Biles stepped out. Since her win, she has dealt with serious kidney issues and is now back to the sport ready to compete for a shot at the Paris Olympic team.

The roster of 20 men, on the other hand, includes two former Olympians, Shane Wiskus and Brody Malone.

Donnell Whittenburg will make another attempt at Olympic glory after being an alternate on the 2016 Olympic team and missing out on the 2020 Olympic team. The 28-year-old has been on the U.S. Men’s National Team for 11 years and competed at numerous World Championships and Pan American Championships- the Olympics is something he is yet to cross off his list.

By the end of the event, both the men’s and women’s team members will be announced. Unlike other Olympic sports, the teams are decided by the USA Gymnastics selection committee, rather than being based on scores alone.

Below is a list of Illinois athletes competing at the trials, followed by other Midwestern competitors to keep an eye out for.

Paul Juda

Deerfield’s Paul Juda is a member of the U.S. Men’s National Team and a graduate student at the University of Michigan. The 22-year-old was a member of the 2023 World Championship team, where he earned a bronze medal in the team event. He is returning to the trials this year, after he felt short of making the 2020 Tokyo Olympic team at the last trials.

Tate Costa

Costa is a two-time NCAA All-American and NCAA high bar national champion who attends the University of Illinois. He is originally from Narragansett, Rhode Island, and a member of the U.S. Men’s National Team.

Alex Diab

Diab is a rings specialist and member of the U.S. Men’s National Team from Hinsdale. He later went on to attend the University of Illinois where he became a two-time NCAA National Champion on rings and set a program record by winning 31 rings titles throughout the course of his college career. He also became a six-time NCAA All American. Diab was an alternative for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic team and is now set to return to the trials and attempt to make the Paris team.

Curran Phillips

Pan American champion and U.S. National Team member Curran Phillips from Naperville is also slated to attend the trials. At the 2023 Pan American Games, he took home the gold medal on parallel bars and another in the team competition. Phillips previously attended Stanford University, where he won several NCAA championship medals in the team, parallel bars, and vault competitions.

Kai Uemura

Chicago-native and U.S. National Team member Uemura is headed to competing in his first Olympic trials at only 18 years old. Previously, he won the 2023 and 2022 U.S. Gymnastics Junior National Championships. He was also a member of the gold-medal team at the 2024 Pacific Rim Championships. Uemura is an all-around gymnast, who says his favorite event is the pommel horse.

Minnesota

Sunisa Lee: St. Paul, Minnesota

Shane Wiskus: Spring Park, Minnesota

Michigan

Cameron Bock: University of Michigan

Frederick Richard: University of Michigan

Missouri

Eveylynn Lowe: Blue Springs, Missouri

Wisconsin