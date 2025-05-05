The Chicago Blackhawks came into the NHL Draft Lottery with the second-best odds of winning the top pick, but the ping-pong balls did not favor them Monday night.

Instead, the New York Islanders, who came into the draft lottery with just a 3.5% chance of moving up nine spots to claim the No. 1 pick, did exactly that as the four ping-pong balls hit their code to win.

The Blackhawks will pick No. 3 in the draft after Utah won the right to move up 10 spots in the second draw, with the San Jose Sharks moving to the No. 2 pick.

The Isles last picked No. 1 in the draft back in 2009 when they selected forward John Tavares with the top selection. They also had the top selection in 2000, picking goaltender Rick DiPietro.

The Blackhawks also did not win the lottery for the second pick in the draft. That second lottery was won by the Utah Hockey Club, who had a staggering 1.5% chance of moving up 10 spots in the draft order.

The Blackhawks came into the NHL Draft Lottery with the second-best odds of earning the No. 1 overall pick at 13.5%, trailing only the San Jose Sharks at 18.5%.

The Blackhawks most recently had the top pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, using the pick to select Connor Bedard.

Bedard, who was selected from the Regina Pats, won the Calder Memorial Trophy as the league’s top rookie in 2024. He has 45 goals and 83 assists in 150 NHL games in his first two seasons.

Last year the Blackhawks came close to winning the lottery again, but the San Jose Sharks ended up earning the No. 1 pick, using it to select Macklin Celebrini.

The consensus top prospect in this year’s class is Erie Otters defenseman Matthew Schaefer, though Saginaw Spirit forward Michael Misa could be the top forward selected in this year’s class. Mississauga’s Porter Martone and Boston College’s James Hagens could also be among the top picks.

The draft will be held in late June in Los Angeles, though the 32 teams will participate remotely as the NHL changes the format of the draft process.