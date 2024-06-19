Illinois, Midwest athletes to look out for at the upcoming Track and Field Olympic Trials

The Track and Field Olympic Trials are just days away and among the hundreds of athletes competing over the course of 10 days will be a number of Midwest hopefuls.

The competition, taking place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, starts June 21 and concludes June 30. Athletes will compete in a variety of different events including shot put, hammer throw, 100m dash, and more.

Below is a look at athletes from Illinois looking to secure their spot on Team USA.

Sandi Morris

Morris competed in the 2016 Rio Olympic Games where she won the silver medal in pole vaulting. This year, the 31-year-old from Downers Grove will return to make another attempt at an Olympic team.

Tori Franklin

Evanston-native Franklin is another returning Olympian who specializes in triple jump. Franklin, who won the 2023 USA Track and Field Championships, is gunning for another Olympic run this year after a 25th place finish in triple jump at the Tokyo Olympics.

David Kendziera

Kendziera is a returning Olympian from Mount Prospect who attended the University of Illinois. In the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, he placed 12th in the men’s 400m hurdles.

Courtney Lindsey

Lindsey is a sprinter who comes from Rock Island and is aiming to make his first Olympic team this year after winning gold in the 4x100 meter relay at the 2024 World Relay competition in Nassau.

Zach Ziemek

Returning Olympian Ziemak will try for another Olympic team this year, after finishing seventh in the decathlon at the 2016 Rio Games and sixth at the 2021 Tokyo Games.

Chase Jackson

From Springfield, Jackson specializes in shot put and attended Oklahoma State University. She is a two-time world champion in the event, who placed fifth in the 2021 Olympic Trials and seventh in the 2016 Olympic Trials.

Gabriella Jacobs

Originally from Bloomington, Jacobs attended the University of Missouri and is returning to the Olympic trials for another attempt at making the Olympic team after she failed to qualify in 2021.

Arianna Calloway

Northern Illinois University freshman Calloway is a high jumper originally from Blue Spring, Missouri, who will compete in the trials.

Robert Liking

Liking qualified to compete in the men’s 5000-meter sprint at the trials. He currently attends the University of Wisconsin, Madison, and is from St. Charles.

Emily Grove

The 31-year-old pole vaulter Grove is originally from Pontiac. She went on to attend the University of South Dakota and previously competed in the 2016 Track and Field Olympic Trials.

Johnathon Wells

Wells is headed back to the Olympic trials after previously competing in those for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He comes from Fox Lake and attended the University of Illinois.

Sydney Willits

Glenview-native Willits attends Iowa State University where she was named the university's Female Athlete of the Year.

Jenelle Rogers

Ball State Senior Jenelle Rogers will also compete in the upcoming trials. Rogers is originally from Oswego.

Manning Plater

Plater is another athlete returning to the Olympic Trials after failing to qualify in 2021. He is from Rushville and specializes in throws.

Jayden Ulrich

Ulrich, an East Alton native who is now a junior at University of Louisville, is headed to Eugene to compete in the trials.

Chloe Lindeman

Originally from Fulton, Lindeman is a redshirt senior at University of Wisconsin, Madison, and specializes in throws.

Tori Thomas

University of Illinois junior Tori Thomas will be competing in the upcoming trials. Originally from Rock Island, Thomas will compete in the pole vault event.

Sophia Beckmon

University of Illinois freshman Beckmon has qualified for the trials this year as well, alongside several fellow Illini.

Tacoria Humphrey

Another University of Illinois athlete, Humphrey will also compete in the trials. She is a junior from Indianapolis, Indiana.

Tyler Sudduth

Sudduth is yet another Illini headed to the trials this month, originally from Richton Park.

James Benson

Benson comes from Charleston, Illinois, and attended the University of Arkansas.

Nathan Richartz

A Notre Dame alumnus and Island Lake native, 29-year-old Richartz will make another Olympic attempt, attending the trials for the second time after also competing in 2021.

Jessica McDowell

McDowell is a junior at the University of Illinois from Normal.

Erin Reese

Mount Prospect-native Reese, a graduate of Indiana State University, specializes in throws.

Luke Winder

Winder comes from Plainfield and previously attended North Central College.

Zachary Bredford

Twenty-four-year-old Bradford, a world championship silver medalist from Bloomington, will compete for his spot at the trials.

Kam Garret

Garrett is a junior at University of Illinois, originally from Indianapolis, Indiana.

Helen Schlachtenhaufen

The 29-year-old out of Lake Forest is a Dartmouth alumnus and former Ivy League Track and Field Champion.

Eric Holt

Out of Hoffman Estates, Holt is a Binghamton University graduate aiming to make his first Olympic team.

Dylan Jacobs

Jacobs, from Orland Park, is a University of Tennessee athlete appearing at the trials for the first time this year.

Robert Williams

University of Illinois senior and Springfield-native Williams is on his way to competing for a shot at his first Olympic team.

Aidan Ouimet

Ouimet is a 2024 All-American in heptathlon originally from Chicago.

Athletes are also competing from all over the Midwest. Here is a list of competitors to look out for from other states.

Iowa

Jamal Britt: University of Iowa

Kathelina Moody: University of Iowa

Mike Stein: Milford, Iowa

Laulauga Tausaga-Collins: University of Iowa

Tionna Tobias: University of Iowa

Austin West: University of Iowa

Reno Tuufuli: University of Iowa

Alex Gochenour-Brondyke: Iowa State University

Lolo Jones: Des Moines, Iowa

Alexina Teubel: University of Northern Iowa

Cameron Jones: Marion, Iowa

Darius Kipyego: Iowa State University

Gable Sieperda: Rock Rapids, Iowa

Brandon Carnes: University of Northern Iowa

Gratt Reed: Atlantic, Iowa

Wisconsin

Kenny Bednarek: Rice Lake, Wisconsin

Drake Schnieder: Eau Claire, Wisconsin

Roger Steen: Luck, Wisconsin

Roisin Willis: Stevens Point, Wisconsin

Shelvin Garret: Beloit, Wisconsin

Olin Hacker: Madison, Wisconsin

Destiny Huven: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Natalie Block: Franklin, Wisconsin

Cordell Tinch: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Giovanni Wearing: University of Wisconsin Madison

Alec Basten: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Indiana

Lynna Irby: Indianapolis, Indiana

Olivia Markezich: Notre Dame Indiana

Jason Swarens: Terre Haute, Indiana

Angelina Ellis: Zionsville, Indiana

Camden Marshall: Corydon, Indiana

Addison Wiley: Huntington, Indiana

Jadin O’Brien: University of Notre Dame

Rachel Tanczos: Notre Dame University

Kaia Harris: West Lafyette, Indiana

Michael Schoaf: Notre Dame, Indiana

Seth Allen: Purdue University

John Keenan: Notre Dame University

Kara Winger: Purdue University

CJ Singleton: University of Notre Dame

Monique Riddick: Indiana University

Khayla Dawson: Indiana University

Yared Nuguse: University of Notre Dame

Cole Hocker: Indianapolis, Indiana

Dani Jones: Fort Wayne, Indiana

Danielle Aragon: University of Notre Dame

Ashley Spencer: Indianapolis, Indiana

Ben Veatch: Carmel, Indiana

Zach Panning: Fort Wayne, Indiana

Fustum Zienasellassie: Indianapolis, Indiana

Hayden Tobias: Fishers, Indiana

Chanler Robinson: Indianapolis, Indiana

Michigan

Aasia Laurencin: Southfield, Michigan

Sophie Novak: Lake Orion, Michigan

Grace Stark: White Lake, Michigan

Jessica Mercier: White Lake, Michigan

Andrew Evans: Portage, Michigan

Corinne Jemison: Kentwood, Michigan

Brian Williams: Fraser, Michigan

Emma Youngeburg: University of Michigan

Amy Davis: Lake Orion, Michigan

Ryan Talbot: Michigan State University

John Risch: Grand Rapids, Michigan

Erin Dowd: Brighton, Michigan

Trevor Stephenson: Caledonia, Michigan

Morgan Beadlescomb: Algonac, Michigan

Heath Baldwin: Michigan State University

Hobbs Kessler: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Gabriela Leon: Grand Rapids, Michigan

Asani Hampton: University of Michigan

Anavia Battle: Inkster, Michigan

Kaila Jackson: Redford, Michigan

Ohio

Katie Moon: Lakewood, Ohio

Amaya Ugarte: Ohio State University

Jaimie Robinson: Ohio State University

Adelaide Aquilla: Westlake, Ohio

Nikolas Curtiss: Lancaster, Ohio

Faith Bender: Ohio State University

Connor McClure: Green, Ohio

Casey Bouges: University of Dayton

Hunter Garretson: Newcomerstown, Ohio

Willy Fink: Maumee, Ohio

Joel Pfahler: Orrville, Ohio

Matt Ludwig: Chardon, Ohio

Abby Steiner: Dublin, Ohio

Reginald Jagers III: Cleveland, Ohio

Clayton Murphy: Greenville, Ohio

Sam Prakel: Versailles, Ohio

Samantha Bush: Cincinnati, Ohio

Michaela DeGenero: Granville, Ohio

Anthony Camerieri: Brecksville, Ohio

Emily Infeld: University Heights, Ohio

Grace Hartman: Oakwood, Ohio

Trevor Bassitt: Bluffton, Ohio

Missouri

Lance Lang: St. Louis, Missouri

Vernon Turner: Kansas City, Missouri

Logan Blomquist: Pleasant Hill, Missouri

Deanna Price: Saint Charles, Missouri

Janee’ Kassanavoid: Lawson, Missouri

Quincy Hall: Kansas City, Missouri

Johnny Brackins Jr.: Kansas City, Missouri

Paige Magee: Columbia, Missouri

Chris Nilson: Kansas City, Missouri

Euphenie Andre: University of Missouri

Justin Robinson: St. Louis, Missouri

Skylar Ciccolini: University of Missouri

Erin Zimmerman: University of Missouri

Avery Carter: Lee’s Summit, Missouri

KC Lightfoot: Lee’s Summit, Missouri

Arianna Fisher: University of Missouri

Charles Jones: St. Louis, Missouri

Wes Porter: Kansas City, Missouri

Minnesota