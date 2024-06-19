Illinois, Midwest athletes to look out for at the upcoming Track and Field Olympic Trials

The Track and Field Olympic Trials are just days away and among the hundreds of athletes competing over the course of 10 days will be a number of Midwest hopefuls.
The competition, taking place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, starts June 21 and concludes June 30. Athletes will compete in a variety of different events including shot put, hammer throw, 100m dash, and more.
Below is a look at athletes from Illinois looking to secure their spot on Team USA.
Sandi Morris
Morris competed in the 2016 Rio Olympic Games where she won the silver medal in pole vaulting. This year, the 31-year-old from Downers Grove will return to make another attempt at an Olympic team.
Tori Franklin
Evanston-native Franklin is another returning Olympian who specializes in triple jump. Franklin, who won the 2023 USA Track and Field Championships, is gunning for another Olympic run this year after a 25th place finish in triple jump at the Tokyo Olympics.
Local
David Kendziera
Kendziera is a returning Olympian from Mount Prospect who attended the University of Illinois. In the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, he placed 12th in the men’s 400m hurdles.
Courtney Lindsey
Lindsey is a sprinter who comes from Rock Island and is aiming to make his first Olympic team this year after winning gold in the 4x100 meter relay at the 2024 World Relay competition in Nassau.
Zach Ziemek
Returning Olympian Ziemak will try for another Olympic team this year, after finishing seventh in the decathlon at the 2016 Rio Games and sixth at the 2021 Tokyo Games.
Chase Jackson
From Springfield, Jackson specializes in shot put and attended Oklahoma State University. She is a two-time world champion in the event, who placed fifth in the 2021 Olympic Trials and seventh in the 2016 Olympic Trials.
Gabriella Jacobs
Originally from Bloomington, Jacobs attended the University of Missouri and is returning to the Olympic trials for another attempt at making the Olympic team after she failed to qualify in 2021.
Arianna Calloway
Northern Illinois University freshman Calloway is a high jumper originally from Blue Spring, Missouri, who will compete in the trials.
Robert Liking
Liking qualified to compete in the men’s 5000-meter sprint at the trials. He currently attends the University of Wisconsin, Madison, and is from St. Charles.
Emily Grove
The 31-year-old pole vaulter Grove is originally from Pontiac. She went on to attend the University of South Dakota and previously competed in the 2016 Track and Field Olympic Trials.
Johnathon Wells
Wells is headed back to the Olympic trials after previously competing in those for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He comes from Fox Lake and attended the University of Illinois.
Sydney Willits
Glenview-native Willits attends Iowa State University where she was named the university's Female Athlete of the Year.
Jenelle Rogers
Ball State Senior Jenelle Rogers will also compete in the upcoming trials. Rogers is originally from Oswego.
Manning Plater
Plater is another athlete returning to the Olympic Trials after failing to qualify in 2021. He is from Rushville and specializes in throws.
Jayden Ulrich
Ulrich, an East Alton native who is now a junior at University of Louisville, is headed to Eugene to compete in the trials.
Chloe Lindeman
Originally from Fulton, Lindeman is a redshirt senior at University of Wisconsin, Madison, and specializes in throws.
Tori Thomas
University of Illinois junior Tori Thomas will be competing in the upcoming trials. Originally from Rock Island, Thomas will compete in the pole vault event.
Sophia Beckmon
University of Illinois freshman Beckmon has qualified for the trials this year as well, alongside several fellow Illini.
Tacoria Humphrey
Another University of Illinois athlete, Humphrey will also compete in the trials. She is a junior from Indianapolis, Indiana.
Tyler Sudduth
Sudduth is yet another Illini headed to the trials this month, originally from Richton Park.
James Benson
Benson comes from Charleston, Illinois, and attended the University of Arkansas.
Nathan Richartz
A Notre Dame alumnus and Island Lake native, 29-year-old Richartz will make another Olympic attempt, attending the trials for the second time after also competing in 2021.
Jessica McDowell
McDowell is a junior at the University of Illinois from Normal.
Erin Reese
Mount Prospect-native Reese, a graduate of Indiana State University, specializes in throws.
Luke Winder
Winder comes from Plainfield and previously attended North Central College.
Zachary Bredford
Twenty-four-year-old Bradford, a world championship silver medalist from Bloomington, will compete for his spot at the trials.
Kam Garret
Garrett is a junior at University of Illinois, originally from Indianapolis, Indiana.
Helen Schlachtenhaufen
The 29-year-old out of Lake Forest is a Dartmouth alumnus and former Ivy League Track and Field Champion.
Eric Holt
Out of Hoffman Estates, Holt is a Binghamton University graduate aiming to make his first Olympic team.
Dylan Jacobs
Jacobs, from Orland Park, is a University of Tennessee athlete appearing at the trials for the first time this year.
Robert Williams
University of Illinois senior and Springfield-native Williams is on his way to competing for a shot at his first Olympic team.
Aidan Ouimet
Ouimet is a 2024 All-American in heptathlon originally from Chicago.
Athletes are also competing from all over the Midwest. Here is a list of competitors to look out for from other states.
Iowa
- Jamal Britt: University of Iowa
- Kathelina Moody: University of Iowa
- Mike Stein: Milford, Iowa
- Laulauga Tausaga-Collins: University of Iowa
- Tionna Tobias: University of Iowa
- Austin West: University of Iowa
- Reno Tuufuli: University of Iowa
- Alex Gochenour-Brondyke: Iowa State University
- Lolo Jones: Des Moines, Iowa
- Alexina Teubel: University of Northern Iowa
- Cameron Jones: Marion, Iowa
- Darius Kipyego: Iowa State University
- Gable Sieperda: Rock Rapids, Iowa
- Brandon Carnes: University of Northern Iowa
- Gratt Reed: Atlantic, Iowa
Wisconsin
- Kenny Bednarek: Rice Lake, Wisconsin
- Drake Schnieder: Eau Claire, Wisconsin
- Roger Steen: Luck, Wisconsin
- Roisin Willis: Stevens Point, Wisconsin
- Shelvin Garret: Beloit, Wisconsin
- Olin Hacker: Madison, Wisconsin
- Destiny Huven: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Natalie Block: Franklin, Wisconsin
- Cordell Tinch: Green Bay, Wisconsin
- Giovanni Wearing: University of Wisconsin Madison
- Alec Basten: Green Bay, Wisconsin
Indiana
- Lynna Irby: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Olivia Markezich: Notre Dame Indiana
- Jason Swarens: Terre Haute, Indiana
- Angelina Ellis: Zionsville, Indiana
- Camden Marshall: Corydon, Indiana
- Addison Wiley: Huntington, Indiana
- Jadin O’Brien: University of Notre Dame
- Rachel Tanczos: Notre Dame University
- Kaia Harris: West Lafyette, Indiana
- Michael Schoaf: Notre Dame, Indiana
- Seth Allen: Purdue University
- John Keenan: Notre Dame University
- Kara Winger: Purdue University
- CJ Singleton: University of Notre Dame
- Monique Riddick: Indiana University
- Khayla Dawson: Indiana University
- Yared Nuguse: University of Notre Dame
- Cole Hocker: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Dani Jones: Fort Wayne, Indiana
- Danielle Aragon: University of Notre Dame
- Ashley Spencer: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Ben Veatch: Carmel, Indiana
- Zach Panning: Fort Wayne, Indiana
- Fustum Zienasellassie: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Hayden Tobias: Fishers, Indiana
- Chanler Robinson: Indianapolis, Indiana
Michigan
- Aasia Laurencin: Southfield, Michigan
- Sophie Novak: Lake Orion, Michigan
- Grace Stark: White Lake, Michigan
- Jessica Mercier: White Lake, Michigan
- Andrew Evans: Portage, Michigan
- Corinne Jemison: Kentwood, Michigan
- Brian Williams: Fraser, Michigan
- Emma Youngeburg: University of Michigan
- Amy Davis: Lake Orion, Michigan
- Ryan Talbot: Michigan State University
- John Risch: Grand Rapids, Michigan
- Erin Dowd: Brighton, Michigan
- Trevor Stephenson: Caledonia, Michigan
- Morgan Beadlescomb: Algonac, Michigan
- Heath Baldwin: Michigan State University
- Hobbs Kessler: Ann Arbor, Michigan
- Gabriela Leon: Grand Rapids, Michigan
- Asani Hampton: University of Michigan
- Anavia Battle: Inkster, Michigan
- Kaila Jackson: Redford, Michigan
Ohio
- Katie Moon: Lakewood, Ohio
- Amaya Ugarte: Ohio State University
- Jaimie Robinson: Ohio State University
- Adelaide Aquilla: Westlake, Ohio
- Nikolas Curtiss: Lancaster, Ohio
- Faith Bender: Ohio State University
- Connor McClure: Green, Ohio
- Casey Bouges: University of Dayton
- Hunter Garretson: Newcomerstown, Ohio
- Willy Fink: Maumee, Ohio
- Joel Pfahler: Orrville, Ohio
- Matt Ludwig: Chardon, Ohio
- Abby Steiner: Dublin, Ohio
- Reginald Jagers III: Cleveland, Ohio
- Clayton Murphy: Greenville, Ohio
- Sam Prakel: Versailles, Ohio
- Samantha Bush: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Michaela DeGenero: Granville, Ohio
- Anthony Camerieri: Brecksville, Ohio
- Emily Infeld: University Heights, Ohio
- Grace Hartman: Oakwood, Ohio
- Trevor Bassitt: Bluffton, Ohio
Missouri
- Lance Lang: St. Louis, Missouri
- Vernon Turner: Kansas City, Missouri
- Logan Blomquist: Pleasant Hill, Missouri
- Deanna Price: Saint Charles, Missouri
- Janee’ Kassanavoid: Lawson, Missouri
- Quincy Hall: Kansas City, Missouri
- Johnny Brackins Jr.: Kansas City, Missouri
- Paige Magee: Columbia, Missouri
- Chris Nilson: Kansas City, Missouri
- Euphenie Andre: University of Missouri
- Justin Robinson: St. Louis, Missouri
- Skylar Ciccolini: University of Missouri
- Erin Zimmerman: University of Missouri
- Avery Carter: Lee’s Summit, Missouri
- KC Lightfoot: Lee’s Summit, Missouri
- Arianna Fisher: University of Missouri
- Charles Jones: St. Louis, Missouri
- Wes Porter: Kansas City, Missouri
Minnesota
- Ben Allen: North St. Paul, Minnesota
- Bethany Hasz: Alexandria, Minnesota
- Myles Hunter: Minnesota State University
- Mitchell Weber: St. Clair, Minnesota
- Magdalyn Ewen: St. Francis, Minnesota
- Payton Otterdahl: Rosemount, Minnesota
- Shelby Frank: University of Minnesota
- Mason Ferlic: St. Paul, Minnesota
- Parker Feuerborn: St. Michael, Minnesota