Jordan Chiles drops long-awaited announcement after hinting something major to fans

Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles appeared on the TODAY show Thursday morning to announce her next career move.

After previously telling fans to “stay tuned” for Aug. 6, Chiles finally unveiled what was next: She’s returning to collegiate gymnastics at UCLA.

Chiles, who is fresh off a gold medal in the U.S. women's artistic gymnastics team competition -- and a bronze medal on the floor exercise following a last-minute score change by judges -- competed for two seasons already at the University of California Los Angeles.

Chiles was a member of the Bruins team in 2022 and 2023, before leaving college to focus on training for the Paris Games.

While at UCLA, Chiles became an NCAA champion in two events. She placed first on the uneven bars and floor exercise at the 2023 NCAA Championships, and second in the all-around.

She also was no stranger to the perfect 10- scoring eight of them throughout her college career so far.

She quickly became known for her floor exercise, a 90s themed routine packed with difficult tumbling.

Chiles’ viral floor routine showed the world how she’s able to draw in and entertain a crowd, something she is now known for in the gymnastics community.

“I am returning back to UCLA to represent the bruins for my two remaining years of college,” Chiles said. “So you guys will see me back in Pauley [pavilion] this season.”

The NCAA gymnastics season is expected to start in early 2025.

“UCLA here I come finally,” Chiles said.