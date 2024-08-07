Gymnastics

Jordan Chiles leaves fans speculating about previously hinted-at ‘announcement'

The day Jordan Chiles hinted at making her announcement has passed.

By Grace Erwin

A few days before finishing her final competition in Paris, gold-medal-winning gymnast Jordan Chiles encouraged fans to "stay tuned" for Aug. 6.

In an interview with Olympics.com, Chiles said she was focused on her last competition, the floor exercise final, but alluded to possibly returning to college gymnastics or going for another Olympic run after Paris.

"You never know. I might have the four letters [UCLA] across my chest. You might see me in '28," Chiles said.

Now, the floor exercise final is over. Chiles finished with a bronze medal after her coaches filed a controversial inquiry that bumped up her score.

But Aug 6., the day Chiles hinted at making her announcement, has passed.

Chiles competed for the UCLA Bruins Gymnastics team for two seasons in 2022 and 2023 before leaving to focus on her elite career and training for Paris.

While at UCLA, Chiles won two NCAA championship titles in 2023, for uneven bars and floor exercise. She also placed second in the all-around in the same year.

Her '90s-themed floor routine went viral all over social media, with people praising her entertainment factor and ability to capture an audience.

While Chiles' announcement could be a return to collegiate gymnastics, it's also a possibility she'll be going for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Especially with rumors swirling about what the future holds for the top three all-around gymnasts in Paris -- Simone Biles, Rebeca Andrade and Suni Lee -- Chiles could aim to be Team USA's next all-around star.

However, the Olympic champion is yet to give more clues into what the long-awaited announcement will be.

Will her future be in red white and blue, or Bruin blue and gold?

