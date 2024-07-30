Simone Biles will have another big supporter in the stands as she prepares for her first shot at a medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics Tuesday.

After having to watch her inspiring, yet nerve-wrecking performance during the women's gymnastics all-around team qualification Sunday from home on television, Biles' husband, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens, has arrived in Paris with only hours to spare.

Owens posted to his Instagram story an image of himself on a plane.

"Coming for you baby," he wrote.

He noted that he was finally en route after a delay in his flight.

Jonathan Owens is en route to Paris to cheer on Simone Biles in today's women's team final! #ParisOlympics 📺 12pm ET on NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/7c8vYfyThw — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) July 30, 2024

Biles shared the post herself, adding fingers crossed emojis and teary-eyed smiley faces.

Then, around 5 a.m. CT, he posted images from Paris.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Owens is taking a break from training camp to support his wife in the women's team final at the 2024 Olympics.

Though he missed her big debut, he still cheered her on from afar. Owens shared a series of images to his Instagram story Sunday showing him rooting on his wife while watching her on television.

“Let’s go,” he said in one video as Biles performed on beam. “Woo! Let’s go, baby. Looking good, baby.”

In another video, he shared an image of Biles with the word “flawless” alongside a flame emoji and a blue heart emoji.

"No words," another video read.

Biles' parents were seen in the stands on Sunday, however.

Biles tweaked her left calf during qualifying on Sunday but is scheduled to compete with the rest of the five-woman U.S. team during Tuesday night's team finals as the Americans try to return to the top of the medal stand after finishing runner-up to Russia three years ago.

The squad of Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera finished in first at the subdivision 2 qualifying on Sunday.

Owens is excused from Bears' training camp from July 29 through Aug. 3, which will allow him to see more of the gymnastics great in person. Biles will attempt to bookend the Olympic title she won in 2016 in the all-around final on Thursday. She also qualified for event finals on vault, balance beam and floor exercise.

Owens told reporters in Chicago Thursday that he's excited for Biles to have her moment.

"I just think about, how did I get so lucky that this is my life and I get to see her, you know, just someone that's at the pinnacle of their sport and I get to call this my wife?" Owens said.

Owens has become a gymnastics fan over the last year. He watched her win the U.S. Classic, the U.S. Championships and the U.S. Olympic trials earlier this year, frequently jotting down his wife's score and the score of other athletes to keep track, all while sitting with Biles' family.

Alex Maragos recaps what U.S. Women's Gymnastics looked like this weekend, with an incredible performance from Simon Biles.

He noted that while he is nervous for his wife, his nerves come from a place of love.

"Anytime you get nervous it's because you care. It's such a tough sport and she does things that no one else can do so I'm always nervous, praying for her safety and praying for a clear head that she can go out there and continue to do what she does," he said.

The couple was married in the spring of 2023 and have been adjusting to life in the spotlight together.

Owens has been the target of criticism on social media over the last year for comments he's made about the nature of their relationship.