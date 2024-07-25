Jonathan Owens is excited for fans to get to know him and his wife, Simone Biles, a bit better this summer. The Bears backup safety found himself in the middle of a social media whirlwind for comments he made about his relationship with Biles on a podcast last year. Now he hopes a new Netflix show, ‘Simone Biles Rising’ gives fans better insight into their life.

“I really love that you get to go into her life and how she thinks, and you know, the daily life of how everything goes on,” Owens said. “So people can’t just make assumptions about how you are or how someone acts. You actually get insight on what you think or how I experience things or how I react to things.”

Owens caused an uproar when he went on a podcast and described himself as the catch in their relationship. While it seems like an outlandish thing to say considering Biles is a four-time Olympic gold medalist and the most-decorated gymnast in World Championship history, Biles has come out to say that those comments are not representative of Owens or their marriage.

“He’s the sweetest,” Biles said on another podcast. “He praises the ground that I walk on. Truly, I’ve never met a man like him… he truly goes out of his way to do anything for me.”

Things got so bad, there were some fans who were calling for Biles to divorce Owens. Finally, Biles took to social media herself to tell those people to f–k off, literally.

“It was kind of disappointing because you’re pouring your heart out to someone and giving your opinions on how things happen in your life,” said Owens. “That’s just the social media world. Everyone has a voice. She has taught me how to do it: you have to stay off of there and just know people are going to be talking about you, man, whether you’re doing good or bad. That’s just the reality of the profession that I’m in, the profession that she’s in. You have to know how to tune out the noise and just keep going. Because if you get into that stuff and you’re going to allow it to affect your confidence. Or, ‘I don’t want to post anything because I’m afraid people are going to–”

“I’m not going to worry about that. I’m living my dream. I’m happy, my wife’s happy.”

