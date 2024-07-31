How many Olympics has Simone Biles competed in?

Simone Biles led a veteran Team USA to a gold medal on Tuesday, adding yet another medal to one of the most decorated resumes in Olympics history while setting records along the way.

The gold medal for Team USA Tuesday was the eighth Olympics medal of Biles' career, as well as her fifth gold. Though the 27-year-old still has more competition left at the Paris Games, many are wondering just how long one of the greatest gymnasts of all-time has been competing in the Olympics.

After entering competition this weekend, Biles officially debuted in her third Olympics, first appearing in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games at the age of 19.

Biles took the world by storm in Brazil in her Olympics debut, capturing four gold medals among five total in an historic showing.

In addition to a Team gold medal, Biles won gold medals in Vault, All-around and Floor exercise, while also winning a bronze medal in Balance beam.

Biles returned to Olympics competition in the summer of 2021 for the 2020 Tokyo Games, during which she notably withdrew from while struggling with "the twisties," a phenomenon where a gymnast suddenly loses perception of where their body is in space.

Despite the withdrawal, Biles still took home a bronze medal in Balance beam and a silver medal as part of her home country's effort in Team competition.

Biles captured her eighth medal in her third Olympics on Tuesday in Paris, winning a gold medal in Team competition.

Biles and teammate Suni Lee are expected to be back on Aug. 1 to compete in the women's all-around final.

Events will air live on NBC 5 and then re-aired in primetime. They will also be streaming on Peacock.

Below is a look at the remaining women's gymnastics schedule for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris:

Aug. 1 - Women's all-around final: The women's all-around final begins at 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1.

Aug. 3 - Women's vault final: The women's vault final begins at 9:20 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3 on NBC and Peacock.

Aug. 4 - Women's uneven bar final: The women's uneven bars final begins at 8 a.m. on Sunday, Aug 4 on NBC and Peacock.

Aug. 5 - Women's balance beam finals: The women's balance beam finals begins at 5:36 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 5.

Aug. 5 - Women's floor exercise finals: The women's floor exercise final begins at 7:20 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 5.