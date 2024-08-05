Gymnastics

Here's why 9 gymnasts are competing in women's gymnastics floor final

Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles and Rebeca Andrade headline women's gymnastics floor final at 2024 Paris Olympics

NBC Universal, Inc.

Simone Biles headlined the final day of the women's gymnastics competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Sunday with balance beam and floor exercise final.

But why are there nine gymnasts competing in the women's gymnastics floor final when only eight are supposed to qualify?

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Well, due to Japan's Rina Kishi and Romania's Ana Barbosu both finishing with a 13.600, nine gymnasts were taken to the event final.

Who is competing in the floor exercise final?

At the floor exercise final, Simone Biles' biggest challengers were Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade and U.S. teammate Jordan Chiles. Biles won the event in 2016 but pulled out of the event in Tokyo.

Here's who else was slated to compete in the floor exercise final Monday and the full lineup:

Manila Esposito of Italy; Rebeca Andrade of Brazil; Yushan Ou of China, Rina Kishi of Japan, Ana Barbosu of Romania, Alice D'Amato of Italy; Simone Biles of Team USA; Sabrina Maneca-Voinea of Romania; and Jordan Chiles of Team USA.

Local

Gymnastics 20 mins ago

What is an inquiry in women's gymnastics? Here's how it changed US medal count

Gymnastics 44 mins ago

After limping again, Simone Biles' final Olympic performance ends with silver medal

Simone Biles became the first woman to win two Olympic all-around gold medals since Vera Caslavska in 1964 and 1968.

When, how to watch women's gymnastics finals Monday

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Balance beam final: Aug. 5

The balance beam final begins at 5:36 a.m. CT on Aug. 5. Streaming begins on E! at 4:45 a.m. CT and at 8:30 a.m. on NBC 5.

Floor exercise final: Aug. 5

Watch the floor exercise final at 7:20 a.m. CT on Aug. 5. Streaming begins on E! at 4:45 a.m. CT and at 8:30 a.m. on NBC 5.

Full list of gymnastics events taking place Monday, and links to watch

EVENTTIME (CT)HOW TO WATCH
Men's Parallel Bars Final 🏅4:45 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Women's Balance Beam Final 🏅5:38 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Men's High Bar Final 🏅6:33 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Women's Floor Exercise Final 🏅7:23 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock

This article tagged under:

Gymnastics2024 Paris OlympicsOlympics
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us