Here's why 9 gymnasts are competing in women's gymnastics floor final

Simone Biles headlined the final day of the women's gymnastics competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Sunday with balance beam and floor exercise final.

But why are there nine gymnasts competing in the women's gymnastics floor final when only eight are supposed to qualify?

Well, due to Japan's Rina Kishi and Romania's Ana Barbosu both finishing with a 13.600, nine gymnasts were taken to the event final.

Who is competing in the floor exercise final?

At the floor exercise final, Simone Biles' biggest challengers were Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade and U.S. teammate Jordan Chiles. Biles won the event in 2016 but pulled out of the event in Tokyo.

Here's who else was slated to compete in the floor exercise final Monday and the full lineup:

Manila Esposito of Italy; Rebeca Andrade of Brazil; Yushan Ou of China, Rina Kishi of Japan, Ana Barbosu of Romania, Alice D'Amato of Italy; Simone Biles of Team USA; Sabrina Maneca-Voinea of Romania; and Jordan Chiles of Team USA.

Simone Biles became the first woman to win two Olympic all-around gold medals since Vera Caslavska in 1964 and 1968.

When, how to watch women's gymnastics finals Monday

Balance beam final: Aug. 5

The balance beam final begins at 5:36 a.m. CT on Aug. 5. Streaming begins on E! at 4:45 a.m. CT and at 8:30 a.m. on NBC 5.

Floor exercise final: Aug. 5

Watch the floor exercise final at 7:20 a.m. CT on Aug. 5. Streaming begins on E! at 4:45 a.m. CT and at 8:30 a.m. on NBC 5.

Full list of gymnastics events taking place Monday, and links to watch