Months after the popular party and balloon supplier Party City closed hundreds of stores across the country as part of a "winding down" of operations, the brand's new owner says the company will be "reimagined" into a "whole new Party City," with retail locations and a website once again.

The announcement comes after Party City was acquired earlier this year for $20 million in a bankruptcy auction by a New Amscan, an affiliate of Ad Populum, a global producer and distributor of pop culture merchandise and costuming supplies.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

In February, New Amscan was named the stalking horse bidder. A report from RetailDive says arts and crafts store Michaels was the backup bidder.

According to an announcement, the sale would preserve the household brand name's legacy in the "multibillion dollar" party supply industry.

An email obtained by NBC Chicago sent to Party City customers early Friday announced the change, saying the new owner of the popular store will reinvigorate the brand.

"New Amscan PC, LLC will bring you the same services you’ve come to love from Party City, including brick-and-mortar stores and an e-commerce platform," the email said. "And there's even more to celebrate, as Party City is being reimagined to once again be your go-to destination for everything you need to throw the perfect party. From balloons to decorations and everything in between, we’re putting the spotlight on making every celebration easier, faster, and more fun than ever!"

Party City's website had a similar message for customers.

"A whole new Party City is coming soon," a big red banner says across its site.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"Get ready for a bigger, better, and more exciting Party City experience," the site said. "We’re transforming the way you celebrate with a fresh new look, expanded product selections, and even more ways to bring your party to life. Whether you’re planning birthdays, holidays, or any special occasion, the new Party City will be your ultimate destination for all things festive."

The message ended with the note "Stay tuned -- something spectacular is on the way."

The well-known 40-year-old party store, which once operated close to 1,000 stores across the country, shuttered hundreds of locations earlier this year and advertised blowout closing sales. According to Party City's website Friday, some stores still remained open, including in Arkansas, California, Hawaii, New Jersey, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

It wasn't immediately clear if more stores were set to reopen. Party City did not immediately respond to NBC Chicago's request for comment.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.