Watch Biles and teammate Jordan Chiles compete in the floor final starting at 7:20 a.m. CT. Details here.

A disastrous beam final in women's gymnastics saw uncharacteristic falls from Simone Biles and Suni Lee, among others, leading to a shocking and historic podium in women's gymnastics Monday.

Both Biles and Lee did not medal in the event, which marked Lee's last performance in Paris. Biles will still have one chance at an Olympic medal.

The two Americans were among several athletes to fall Monday, with even announcers questioning what happened.

Alice D'Amato of Italy took the gold with a score of 14.366, Italy's first gold medal in the gymnastics event. Zhou Yaqin of China earned silver with a 14.100, just ahead of bronze medalist Manila Esposito of Italy.

It was the first podium finish without an American in women's gymnastics so far in Paris.

Biles finished with the same score as Lee, whose hopes for a gold on beam she's long coveted ended in the middle of her routine when she fell during the end of her acro series, just like Biles did a few minutes later.

"It was too quiet. I could literally hear myself breathing," Lee told reporters after the event, noting that while she is "so sad" she still "gave it her all."

Minutes after Lee, Biles was more than halfway through her set when she lost her balance and hopped off the beam onto the mat while thousands inside a packed Bercy Arena let out an audible “ohhh.”

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Biles received a score of 13.100

There is still plenty of history on the line for Biles in what could be the last competition of her career. Biles has 10 medals in her Olympic career, including seven golds. A medal in the floor final would tie her with Czechoslovakia's Vera Caslavska for the second-most medals by a female gymnast in Olympic history, trailing only former Soviet Union great Larisa Latynina's 18.

Watch Biles and teammate Jordan Chiles compete in the floor final starting at 7:20 a.m. CT. Details here.

Who is competing in the floor exercise final?

At the floor exercise final, Biles' biggest challengers Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade and U.S. teammate Jordan Chiles. Biles won the event in 2016, but pulled out of the event in Tokyo.

Here's who else is competing in the floor exercise final Monday and the full lineup:

Manila Esposito of Italy; Rebeca Andrade of Brazil; Yushan Ou of China, Rina Kishi of Japan, Ana Barbosu of Romania, Alice D'Amato of Italy; Simone Biles of Team USA; Sabrina Maneca-Voinea of Romania; and Jordan Chiles of Team USA.

When, how to teach women's gymnastics finals Monday

Balance beam final: Aug. 5

The balance beam final begins at 5:36 a.m. CT on Aug. 5. Streaming begins on E! at 4:45 a.m. CT and at 8:30 a.m. on NBC 5.

Floor exercise final: Aug. 5

Watch the floor exercise final at 7:20 a.m. CT on Aug. 5. Streaming begins on E! at 4:45 a.m. CT and at 8:30 a.m. on NBC 5.

Full list of gymnastics events taking place Monday, and links to watch