Gymnastics

Women's gymnastics schedule: When and where to watch the final events

Simone Biles and Suni Lee will both be in action Monday, as will Jordan Chiles

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Gymnastics has taken center stage at the Paris Olympics in recent days, but the artistic gymnastics portion of the Games will come to an end on Monday with Simone Biles and two of her U.S. teammates taking center stage.

Biles will compete in both the women’s balance beam and floor exercise individual finals, aiming for her fourth and fifth gold medals of these Games.

She will be joined by teammates Suni Lee and Jordan Chiles in competing on Monday, along with individual all-around silver medalist Rebeca Andrade from Brazil.

Here is when the final women’s gymnastics competitions of the Paris Olympics will take place.

Team USA’s Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee, and Jade Carey delivered spectacular performances to take gold at the women’s gymnastics all-around final Tuesday.

Women’s Balance Beam Final

Eight gymnasts will take part in the final on the balance beam beginning at 5:35 a.m. Monday.

In addition to Biles, Andrade will take part in this event, with Lee also participating in the final on the apparatus.

In the all-around competition, Biles posted a score of 14.566 on the beam, besting both Andrade and Lee. It was the best score of any woman competing in the individual all-around on the apparatus.

Women’s Floor Exercise Final

Biles will also compete in the floor exercise final, where she scored a sparkling 15.066 in the individual all-around competition.

Andrade will compete on the floor as well, with Chiles taking part in that competition after scoring a 13.966 in the team all-around competition. Competition will get underway at 7:20 a.m. CT Monday.

For those who can’t get enough gymnastics action, rhythmic gymnasts will take center stage beginning on Thursday. The individual all-around final will take place at 7:30 a.m. Friday, with the group final on Saturday beginning at 7 a.m. CT.

