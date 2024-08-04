Simone Biles will have a shot at 2 more medals Monday. How and when to watch

After already winning three gold medals at the Paris Olympics, superstar Simone Biles will have her last two chances at gold in the Summer Games come Monday as gymnastics wrap up.

Most recently, the 27-year-old gymnast won gold in the women's vault final on Saturday, marking her 7th gold medal and Olympic medal overall. Biles also picked up gold in the all-around and team events.

The gymnast has billed her tenure in Paris as a "redemption tour" -- three years after she withdrew from the Tokyo Games due to the "twisties," changing the course of her career forever.

What's next for Simone Biles after the Paris Games? Read her response here.

Biles will aim to add more hardware when she competes in the balance beam and floor exercise, though she'll face fierce competition -- including from one of her own teammates.

Here's Biles remaining competition schedule and when to watch:

Balance beam final: Aug. 5

Biles and fellow U.S. gymnast Suni Lee will find themselves in the same competition in the balance beam final. The two have been trading off highest scoring beam routines throughout the 2024 season- and this competition is bound to be a nail-biter. Biles took home the bronze medal on the balance beam in both 2016 and 2020. Lee, on the other hand, has not yet medaled in an Olympic balance beam final.

The balance beam final begins at 5:36 a.m. CT on Aug. 5. Streaming begins on E! at 4:45 a.m. CT and at 8:30 a.m. on NBC 5.

Floor exercise final: Aug. 5

The floor exercise final will be the last event of the women’s gymnastics competition this Olympics. Biles and Team USA's Jordan Chiles have both qualified.

Biles won the floor exercise final at the 2016 Games, but had to pull out of the 2020 Games final, leaving room for USA's Jade Carey to take home gold. Carey missed the final in this year's Olympics after an uncharacteristic fall in qualifiers. It was later revealed she had been battling an illness during the Games.

Team USA’s Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee, and Jade Carey delivered spectacular performances to take gold at the women’s gymnastics all-around final Tuesday.

After Carey's fall, Chiles scored high enough to clinch the second spot in the final. Chiles’ Beyonce-themed floor routine has been a consistent crowd pleaser throughout the Games so far.

Watch the floor exercise final at 7:20 a.m. CT on Aug. 5. Streaming begins on E! at 4:45 a.m. CT and at 8:30 a.m. on NBC 5.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.