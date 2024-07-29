Team USA's medal count in the 2024 Paris Olympics had risen to 20 on Monday night following a slate of successes - including those by men's gymnasts, swimmers and more.

U.S. athletes walked away with several medals during the course of the day. Here's an extensive list:

-Men's Street Skateboarding final

Eaton Jagger – Silver

Huston Nyjah – Bronze

-Men's Team Gymnastics Final - Bronze

-Women’s 400m IM Final

Katie Grimes – Silver

Emma Weyant – Bronze

-Men’s 200m Freestyle Final

Luke Hobson – Bronze

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

-Men's 100m Backstroke Final

Ryan Murphy – Bronze

-Fencing - Men's Individual Foil - Bronze

Of those who clinched medals on Monday, two happen to be from the Chicago area.

Ryan Murphy, a native of south suburban Palos Heights, won a bronze in the 100-meter backstroke, but it wasn't the only reason to celebrate. As the medal ceremony wound down, he saw his wife, Bridget Konttinen, holding up a sign to let him know their first child due in January will be a girl.

Team USA's Jagger Eaton and Nyjah Huston secured podium spots behind Japan's Yuto Horigome, and both skaters went on to talk about their performances afterward.

“We both — we honestly both thought it was going to be a boy,” he said. “And everyone — like everyone — we were talking to, they thought it was going to be a boy.”

Murphy won three gold medals in Rio in 2016, and a gold, a silver and a bronze in Tokyo in 2021. He won his first medal in Paris after finishing third behind winner Thomas Ceccon of Italy and Xu Jiayu of China.

Meanwhile, the U.S. men's gymnastics team took the world by surprise as it won its first medal since 2008, walking away with bronze in the all-around team final.

The U.S. team beat expectations as it was carried by incredible performances from each member of the relatively young team, including suburban Chicago-native Paul Juda. The U.S. team — made up of Frederick Richard, Brody Malone, Paul Juda, Asher Hong and Stephen Nedoroscik — finished with a score of 257.793, narrowly falling below China and Japan, widely considered top medal favorites for the event, but who both suffered major falls.

U.S. gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik says he was happy to be the last gymnast to compete with a medal on the line. Hear from him and his teammates after the U.S. won bronze in the team event.

Juda, a 23-year-old Deerfield native, managed to flawlessly complete a critical vault routine for Team USA, before executing a solid routine on bars and floor.

Despite a stellar performance from Juda Saturday, which saw him taking an unexpected new role as one of the two US. contenders for the individual all-around medals, topping U.S. star Brody Malone, the Americans had high hopes to move past a sloppy fifth-place finish during qualifications.

Now they'll head into the individual events with both Juda and Richard set to compete for the individual all-around.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.