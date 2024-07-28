2024 Paris Olympics

2024 Olympics TV schedule: What to watch Sunday in the Paris Games

Already Saturday morning, a number events had taken place and more were on the docket. If you missed your favorite competition, chances are you might still be able to watch it on TV

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The competition at the 2024 Olympics was heated Sunday and there's still much more to come -- both live and on television.

But what should you expect and when can you catch it all?

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

For a full schedule of what to watch and which channel each event will air or stream on, click here.

Here's a look at the TV and streaming schedule:

Sunday, July 28

Women's Gymnastics

Women's gymnastics will re-air on NBC 5 starting at 4 p.m. CT and again in primetime coverage at 6 p.m. CT.

EVENTTIME (CT)HOW TO WATCH
Women's Qualification: Subdivision 24:40 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Women's Qualification: S2 (Beam)4:40 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Women's Qualification: S2 (Vault)4:40 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Women's Qualification: S2 (Floor)4:40 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Women's Qualification: S2 (Bars)4:40 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock

Basketball

Coverage begins at 10:15 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and will air again at 4 p.m. on USA.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.
EVENTTIME (CT)HOW TO WATCH
Men: Serbia vs. USA10:15 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock

Soccer

Coverage begins on USA starting at 1:45 p.m. CT.

EVENTTIME (CT)HOW TO WATCH
Women: USA vs. Germany2 p.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock

Swimming

Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

Watch all the action from the Paris Olympics live on NBC

2024 Paris Olympics 3 hours ago

Live updates: Men's gymnastics finals, women's volleyball looks for gold repeat

2024 Paris Olympics 57 mins ago

Beach volleyball at Eiffel Tower Stadium draws the crowds looking for the perfect social media post

Coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. on NBC 5 and again in primetime coverage, beginning at 7:30 p.m. CT.

NOTE: Chicago-area swimming star Ryan Murphy will also compete in the men's 100-meter backstroke semifinal at 2:32 p.m. CT.

EVENTTIME (CT)HOW TO WATCH
Men's 400m Individual Medley 🏅1:30 p.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Women’s 100m Butterfly 🏅1:40 p.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Men’s 100m Breaststroke 🏅2:44 p.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock

Beach Volleyball

Coverage begins at 3:05 p.m. CT on NBC 5 daytime coverage.

EVENTTIME (CT)HOW TO WATCH
Women:Cheng/Hughes (USA) vs.
Hermannova/Stochlova (CZE)		3 p.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock

Rugby

Coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. on CNBC.

EVENTTIME (CT)HOW TO WATCH
Women's Pool C: USA-JPN9:30 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Women's Pool C: USA-BRA1 p.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock

Other Events to Watch

Coverage of women's skateboarding final event will air on CNBC at 10 a.m. CT.

EVENTTIME (CT)HOW TO WATCH
Cycling: Women's Mountain Biking 🏅7:10 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Water Polo: Men's Group A, ITA-USA8 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Judo: Men's Half Lightweight 66 kg 🏅8 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Judo: Women's Half Lightweight 52 kg 🏅8 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Skateboarding: Women's Street 🏅10 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Archery: Women's Team Finals 🏅10:11 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Canoe Slalom: Women's K-1 🏅10:45 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Surfing: Women's Round 212 p.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Surfing: Men's Round 24:45 p.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us