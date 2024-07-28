2024 Olympics TV schedule: What to watch Sunday in the Paris Games

The competition at the 2024 Olympics was heated Sunday and there's still much more to come -- both live and on television.
But what should you expect and when can you catch it all?
For a full schedule of what to watch and which channel each event will air or stream on, click here.
Here's a look at the TV and streaming schedule:
Sunday, July 28
Women's Gymnastics
Women's gymnastics will re-air on NBC 5 starting at 4 p.m. CT and again in primetime coverage at 6 p.m. CT.
|EVENT
|TIME (CT)
|HOW TO WATCH
|Women's Qualification: Subdivision 2
|4:40 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Women's Qualification: S2 (Beam)
|4:40 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Women's Qualification: S2 (Vault)
|4:40 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Women's Qualification: S2 (Floor)
|4:40 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Women's Qualification: S2 (Bars)
|4:40 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Basketball
Coverage begins at 10:15 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and will air again at 4 p.m. on USA.
|EVENT
|TIME (CT)
|HOW TO WATCH
|Men: Serbia vs. USA
|10:15 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Soccer
Coverage begins on USA starting at 1:45 p.m. CT.
|EVENT
|TIME (CT)
|HOW TO WATCH
|Women: USA vs. Germany
|2 p.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Swimming
Coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. on NBC 5 and again in primetime coverage, beginning at 7:30 p.m. CT.
NOTE: Chicago-area swimming star Ryan Murphy will also compete in the men's 100-meter backstroke semifinal at 2:32 p.m. CT.
|EVENT
|TIME (CT)
|HOW TO WATCH
|Men's 400m Individual Medley 🏅
|1:30 p.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Women’s 100m Butterfly 🏅
|1:40 p.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Men’s 100m Breaststroke 🏅
|2:44 p.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Beach Volleyball
Coverage begins at 3:05 p.m. CT on NBC 5 daytime coverage.
|EVENT
|TIME (CT)
|HOW TO WATCH
|Women:Cheng/Hughes (USA) vs.
Hermannova/Stochlova (CZE)
|3 p.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Rugby
Coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. on CNBC.
|EVENT
|TIME (CT)
|HOW TO WATCH
|Women's Pool C: USA-JPN
|9:30 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Women's Pool C: USA-BRA
|1 p.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Other Events to Watch
Coverage of women's skateboarding final event will air on CNBC at 10 a.m. CT.
|EVENT
|TIME (CT)
|HOW TO WATCH
|Cycling: Women's Mountain Biking 🏅
|7:10 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Water Polo: Men's Group A, ITA-USA
|8 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Judo: Men's Half Lightweight 66 kg 🏅
|8 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Judo: Women's Half Lightweight 52 kg 🏅
|8 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Skateboarding: Women's Street 🏅
|10 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Archery: Women's Team Finals 🏅
|10:11 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Canoe Slalom: Women's K-1 🏅
|10:45 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Surfing: Women's Round 2
|12 p.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Surfing: Men's Round 2
|4:45 p.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock