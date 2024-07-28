2024 Olympics TV schedule: What to watch Sunday in the Paris Games

The competition at the 2024 Olympics was heated Sunday and there's still much more to come -- both live and on television.

But what should you expect and when can you catch it all?

For a full schedule of what to watch and which channel each event will air or stream on, click here.

Here's a look at the TV and streaming schedule:

Sunday, July 28

Women's Gymnastics

Women's gymnastics will re-air on NBC 5 starting at 4 p.m. CT and again in primetime coverage at 6 p.m. CT.

EVENT TIME (CT) HOW TO WATCH Women's Qualification: Subdivision 2 4:40 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Women's Qualification: S2 (Beam) 4:40 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Women's Qualification: S2 (Vault) 4:40 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Women's Qualification: S2 (Floor) 4:40 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Women's Qualification: S2 (Bars) 4:40 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Basketball

Coverage begins at 10:15 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and will air again at 4 p.m. on USA.

EVENT TIME (CT) HOW TO WATCH Men: Serbia vs. USA 10:15 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Soccer

Coverage begins on USA starting at 1:45 p.m. CT.

EVENT TIME (CT) HOW TO WATCH Women: USA vs. Germany 2 p.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Swimming

Coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. on NBC 5 and again in primetime coverage, beginning at 7:30 p.m. CT.

NOTE: Chicago-area swimming star Ryan Murphy will also compete in the men's 100-meter backstroke semifinal at 2:32 p.m. CT.

EVENT TIME (CT) HOW TO WATCH Men's 400m Individual Medley 🏅 1:30 p.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Women’s 100m Butterfly 🏅 1:40 p.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Men’s 100m Breaststroke 🏅 2:44 p.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Beach Volleyball

Coverage begins at 3:05 p.m. CT on NBC 5 daytime coverage.

EVENT TIME (CT) HOW TO WATCH Women:Cheng/Hughes (USA) vs.

Hermannova/Stochlova (CZE) 3 p.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Rugby

Coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. on CNBC.

EVENT TIME (CT) HOW TO WATCH Women's Pool C: USA-JPN 9:30 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Women's Pool C: USA-BRA 1 p.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Other Events to Watch

Coverage of women's skateboarding final event will air on CNBC at 10 a.m. CT.