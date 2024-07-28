Simone Biles and Team USA Women's Gymnastics will make their 2024 Paris Olympics debut on Sunday, and the world will be watching.

Biles will embark on a quest for a second Olympic all-around title when she competes in all four events during qualifying rounds on Sunday following her sudden exit four years ago in Beijing after coming down with the "twisties."

The 27-year-old will serve as the anchor, or final competitor on balance beam, floor exercise and vault. She will go next-to-last for the U.S. on uneven bars, where she has submitted an original skill to the International Gymnastics Federation.

If Biles successfully completes the maneuver during qualifying, it will be entered into the sport’s Code of Points, where it will carry her name. The superstar already has five elements named for her in the code.

If you're eagerly awaiting to see the team in action, but aren't sure when to tune in, don't worry. We have everything you need to know, including a preview of what you can expect, when to watch and more.

Sunday, July 28

Sport: Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Qualifications (U.S. subdivision 2)

When the event happens: Competition begins at 2:30 a.m.; U.S. subdivision begins at 4:40 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins on E! at 4:45 a.m., on NBC 5 at 5 a.m. CT, on E! at 7:50 a.m. and once more at 11 a.m.; Primetime coverage airs on NBC 5 at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, July 30

Sport: Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Team Final*

When the event happens: 11:15 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins on NBC 5 at 11:15 a.m. CT; It will re-air in primetime starting at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 1

Sport: Women’s Artistic Gymnastics All-Around Final

When the event happens: 11:15 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 11:15 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and again in primetime at 7 p.m. CT

Saturday, Aug. 3

Sport: Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Vault Final*

When the event happens: 9:20 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins on E! starting at 8:15 a.m. CT; Final events will air on NBC 5 at 3:30 p.m. and again in primetime at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 4

Sport: Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Uneven Bars Final

When the event happens: 8:40 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 8 a.m. on NBC 5; It will air again in primetime starting at 6 p.m. CT

Monday, Aug. 5

Sport: Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Balance Beam Final

When the event happens: 5:38 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 4:45 a.m. CT on E! and on NBC 5 starting at 8:30 a.m. CT. It will air again in primetime on NBC 5 starting at 7 p.m.

Sport: Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Floor Exercise Final

When the event happens: 7:23 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 4:45 a.m. CT on E! and on NBC 5 starting at 8:30 a.m. CT. It will air again in primetime on NBC 5 starting at 7 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.