The 2024 Olympics in Paris will see another Simone Biles appearance Thursday as the gymnastics GOAT eyes yet another medal.

But that's not all you can expect to see in the Games.

There will be local athletes to watch, another Katie Ledecky showcase, the first golf tee-off and more.

Below are big events taking place Thursday, and how to watch on TV and on streaming.

Gymnastics

Simone Biles and Suni Lee will make history the moment they step on the floor Thursday for the women's gymnastics individual all-around final.

The U.S. duo will battle for their next chance at a medal, having recently secured gold in the team all-around event.

Jordan Chiles, who also scored high in the women's all-around qualifications, will not be able to compete in the individual event due to a "two-per country" rule that limits each country to two athletes in the individual events.

Watch the all-around final on Aug. 1 beginning at 11:15 a.m. CT. on NBC 5 and stream it below.

EVENT TIME (CT) HOW TO WATCH Women's Individual All-Around Final 🏅 11:15 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Women's Indv. All-Around Final (Bars) 11:15 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Women's Indv. All-Around Final (Beam) 11:15 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Women's Indv. All-Around Final (Floor) 11:15 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Women's Indv. All-Around Final (Vault) 11:15 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

BMX Racing

Chicago-area racer Felicia Stancil, who narrowly missed a medal in the 2020 Tokyo Games in the BMX racing event, will aim for a medal victory this time in Paris.

Stancil, a Lake Villa Native, will compete in the second heat of the women's quarterfinals Thursday, which starts around 2 p.m. CT

The event will stream live at 1 p.m. CT and air on USA starting at 8 p.m. CT.

EVENT TIME (CT) HOW TO WATCH BMX Racing Women's Quarterfinals 11:15 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Felicia Stancil's father put her in BMX racing when she was four years old, after her mother passed away. Now he and Felicia's sister, Riley, are heading to Paris to watch Felicia compete in her second Olympics

Swimming

Chicago-area swimmer Ryan Murphy narrowly missed his chance at making Olympic history in a stunning upset in the men's 200-meter backstroke Wednesday. On Thursday, he won't be featured in the big competition.

But another swimming legend, Katie Ledecky, will be going for another gold medal win in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay.

Live coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and will air again in primetime.

EVENT TIME (CT) HOW TO WATCH Women's 200m Butterfly Final 🏅 1:30 p.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Men's 200m Backstroke Final 🏅 1:38 p.m. Women's 200m Breaststroke Final 🏅 2:11 p.m. Women's 4x100m Freestyle Relay Final 🏅 3:03 p.m.

Basketball

Women's basketball returns, this time to face off against Belgium in the U.S.' second game of group play.

Chicago-area star Jewell Loyd will be among those competing with the team.

The game will air live on USA starting at 1:45 p.m. CT.

EVENT TIME (CT) HOW TO WATCH Women's Group Stage:

Belgium vs. United States 2:00 p.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Golf

Golf will tee up at the 2024 Games as the two-part round 1 begins.

Scottie Scheffler, one of the highest ranked golfers in the world, will be among the competitors.

Coverage of the game will air live on the Golf channel starting at 2 a.m. CT.

EVENT TIME (CT) HOW TO WATCH Men's Round 1, Part 1 2:00 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Men's Round 1, Part 2 6:00 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Other things to watch

Several other big events will take place Thursday, many ending with a medal.