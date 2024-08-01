Jordan Chiles posted one of the top scores during the women's gymnastics all-around qualifications, but she still isn't eligible to compete in the event Thursday.

That's because of a rule known as the "two-per country" rule.

So what is it and why does it matter?

Here's an explainer:

What is the two-per country rule?

The rule states that only two athletes from each country can compete in the individual all-around final. This means even if several of Team USA’s athletes put up successful scores, only the two highest-scoring gymnasts from the team can compete in each event.

Where did Chiles rank after qualifications?

Chiles narrowly missed out on her shot at an individual all-around medal.

Despite her successful finish and impressive score, the two-per-country rule knocked her out of consideration when she finished just .067 points below teammate Sunisa Lee. Simone Biles was the top-scoring member of Team USA.

Chiles finished with a score of 56.065. Lee scored 56.132 and Biles scored 59.566. The only non-U.S. athlete to rank higher than the trio was Brazil's Rebeca Andrade, who earned a 57.700.

That put Chiles in third place for the U.S. and fourth overall in the qualifications, leaving her just shy of making the cut.

When is the women's all-around final?

There are still plenty of events featuring Simone Biles and members of the U.S. squad to come -- and a historic moment left to unfold.

On Tuesday, the team - consisting of Biles, Lee, Chiles, Jade Carey and Hezley Rivera - took home the gold medal in the team all-around final.

Four out of the five members of Team USA also qualified for at least one event final. Rivera, the 16-year-old youngest team member and first-time Olympian, is the only one who will not compete in additional events.

Watch the all-around final on Aug. 1 beginning at 11:15 a.m. CT. on NBC 5 and stream it on Peacock.

Biles, 2016 all-around gold medalist and Lee, 2020 all-around gold medalist, will compete in the individual all-around final. This will be a historic event, as it is the first time two all-around gold medalists will compete against each other in the all-around final.

Other gymnastics events to watch

Women's gymnastics schedule: Vault final

Biles and Carey both qualified for the vault final. Biles won the event at the 2016 Rio Games but pulled out of the final at the 2020 Tokyo Games after getting "the twisties" and did not get a chance to defend her title. Carey did compete in the 2020 Tokyo vault final, but missed the podium with two disappointing routines.

The women’s vault final will take place at 9:20 a.m. CT on Aug. 3 on NBC 5 and can be streamed live on Peacock.

Women's gymnastics schedule: Uneven bars final

Lee was the only American woman to qualify for the uneven bars final. Typically considered one of her best events, Lee is a medal contender. At the 2020 Tokyo Games, she took home the bronze medal in the event. Leading up to the Games, Lee said making the podium at the uneven bars final is one of her major goals.

Biles missed the uneven bars finals by tenths of a point. She qualified in ninth place, meaning she is considered a “reserve athlete” for the event.

Watch the uneven bar final at 8 a.m. CT on Aug. 4 on NBC 5 or stream it live on Peacock.

Women's gymnastics schedule: Balance beam final

Biles and Lee will find themselves in the same competition yet again in the balance beam final. The two have been trading off highest scoring beam routines throughout the 2024 season- and this competition is bound to be a nail-biter. Biles took home the bronze medal on the balance beam in both 2016 and 2020. Lee, on the other hand, has not yet medaled in an Olympic balance beam final.

The balance beam final begins at 5:36 a.m. CT on Aug. 5. Streaming begins on E! at 4:45 a.m. CT and at 8:30 a.m. on NBC 5.

Women's gymnastics schedule: Floor exercise final

The floor exercise final will be the last event of the women’s gymnastics competition this Olympics. Biles and Chiles have both qualified.

Biles won the floor exercise final at the 2016 Games, but had to pull out of the 2020 Games final, leaving room for Carey to take home gold. Carey missed the final in this year's Olympics after an uncharacteristic fall in qualifiers. It was later revealed she had been battling an illness during the Games.

After Carey's fall, Chiles scored high enough to clinch the second spot in the final. Chiles’ Beyonce-themed floor routine has been a consistent crowd pleaser throughout the Games so far.

Watch the floor exercise final at 7:20 a.m. CT on Aug. 5. Streaming begins on E! at 4:45 a.m. CT and at 8:30 a.m. on NBC 5.