2024 Paris Olympics

2024 Olympics schedule Saturday: Gymnastics finals, track medals and more

Biles will begin her quest for gold alongside teammate Jade Carey in the individual vault final and viral gymnastics sensation Stephen Nedoroscik will transform into "pommel horse guy" once more

By NBC Chicago Staff and The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

It will be a medal-heavy weekend at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, with big names like Simone Biles, Sha'Carri Richardson and more competing for their golden chance.

Biles will begin her quest for gold alongside teammate Jade Carey in the individual vault final and viral gymnastics sensation Stephen Nedoroscik will transform into "pommel horse guy" once more.

For a full schedule of what to watch and which channel each event will air or stream on, click here.

Below are big events taking place Thursday, and how to watch on TV and on streaming.

Gymnastics

Coverage begins at 8:30 a.m. on E! and 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on NBC 5.

EVENTTIME (CT)HOW TO WATCH
Men's Floor Exercise Final 🏅8:30 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Women's Vault Final 🏅9:20 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Men's Pommel Horse Final 🏅10:16 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock

Track and Field

Coverage begins at 3 a.m. on E! and 4 a.m. on NBC 5.

EVENTTIME (CT)HOW TO WATCH
Men's Shot Put Final 🏅12:35 p.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Women's Triple Jump Final 🏅1:20 p.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
4x400m Mixed Relay Final 🏅1:55 p.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Women's 100m Final 🏅2:20 p.m.
Men's Decathlon (1500m) 🏅2:45 pm..
Swimming

Coverage begins in primetime starting at 4 a.m. and 7 p.m. CT on NBC 5

EVENTTIME (CT)HOW TO WATCH
Men's 100m Butterfly Final 🏅1:30 p.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Women's 200m Indv. Medley Final 🏅2:08 p.m.
Women's 800m Freestyle Final 🏅2:28 p.m.
Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay Final 🏅2:58 p.m.

Basketball

Coverage begins at 10:15 a.m. CT on NBC 5.

EVENTTIME (CT)HOW TO WATCH
Men's Group Play: Puerto Rico vs. USA10:15 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock

Surfing

Stream using the link below

EVENTTIME (ET)HOW TO WATCH
Men's Bronze Match 🏅3:24 p.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Men's Gold Match 🏅4:00 p.m.
Women's Bronze Match 🏅4:36 p.m.
Women's Gold Match 🏅5:12 p.m.

