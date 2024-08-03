2024 Olympics schedule Saturday: Gymnastics finals, track medals and more

It will be a medal-heavy weekend at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, with big names like Simone Biles, Sha'Carri Richardson and more competing for their golden chance.
Biles will begin her quest for gold alongside teammate Jade Carey in the individual vault final and viral gymnastics sensation Stephen Nedoroscik will transform into "pommel horse guy" once more.
For a full schedule of what to watch and which channel each event will air or stream on, click here.
Below are big events taking place Thursday, and how to watch on TV and on streaming.
Gymnastics
Coverage begins at 8:30 a.m. on E! and 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on NBC 5.
|EVENT
|TIME (CT)
|HOW TO WATCH
|Men's Floor Exercise Final 🏅
|8:30 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Women's Vault Final 🏅
|9:20 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Men's Pommel Horse Final 🏅
|10:16 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Track and Field
Coverage begins at 3 a.m. on E! and 4 a.m. on NBC 5.
|EVENT
|TIME (CT)
|HOW TO WATCH
|Men's Shot Put Final 🏅
|12:35 p.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Women's Triple Jump Final 🏅
|1:20 p.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|4x400m Mixed Relay Final 🏅
|1:55 p.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Women's 100m Final 🏅
|2:20 p.m.
|Men's Decathlon (1500m) 🏅
|2:45 pm..
329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.
Swimming
Coverage begins in primetime starting at 4 a.m. and 7 p.m. CT on NBC 5
|EVENT
|TIME (CT)
|HOW TO WATCH
|Men's 100m Butterfly Final 🏅
|1:30 p.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Women's 200m Indv. Medley Final 🏅
|2:08 p.m.
|Women's 800m Freestyle Final 🏅
|2:28 p.m.
|Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay Final 🏅
|2:58 p.m.
Basketball
Coverage begins at 10:15 a.m. CT on NBC 5.
|EVENT
|TIME (CT)
|HOW TO WATCH
|Men's Group Play: Puerto Rico vs. USA
|10:15 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Paris 2024 Summer Olympics
Watch all the action from the Paris Olympics live on NBC
Surfing
Stream using the link below
|EVENT
|TIME (ET)
|HOW TO WATCH
|Men's Bronze Match 🏅
|3:24 p.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Men's Gold Match 🏅
|4:00 p.m.
|Women's Bronze Match 🏅
|4:36 p.m.
|Women's Gold Match 🏅
|5:12 p.m.