2024 Olympics schedule Saturday: Gymnastics finals, track medals and more

It will be a medal-heavy weekend at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, with big names like Simone Biles, Sha'Carri Richardson and more competing for their golden chance.

Biles will begin her quest for gold alongside teammate Jade Carey in the individual vault final and viral gymnastics sensation Stephen Nedoroscik will transform into "pommel horse guy" once more.

Below are big events taking place Thursday, and how to watch on TV and on streaming.

Gymnastics

Coverage begins at 8:30 a.m. on E! and 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on NBC 5.

EVENT TIME (CT) HOW TO WATCH Men's Floor Exercise Final 🏅 8:30 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Women's Vault Final 🏅 9:20 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Men's Pommel Horse Final 🏅 10:16 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Track and Field

Coverage begins at 3 a.m. on E! and 4 a.m. on NBC 5.

EVENT TIME (CT) HOW TO WATCH Men's Shot Put Final 🏅 12:35 p.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Women's Triple Jump Final 🏅 1:20 p.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock 4x400m Mixed Relay Final 🏅 1:55 p.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Women's 100m Final 🏅 2:20 p.m. Men's Decathlon (1500m) 🏅 2:45 pm..

Swimming

Coverage begins in primetime starting at 4 a.m. and 7 p.m. CT on NBC 5

EVENT TIME (CT) HOW TO WATCH Men's 100m Butterfly Final 🏅 1:30 p.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Women's 200m Indv. Medley Final 🏅 2:08 p.m. Women's 800m Freestyle Final 🏅 2:28 p.m. Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay Final 🏅 2:58 p.m.

Basketball

Coverage begins at 10:15 a.m. CT on NBC 5.

EVENT TIME (CT) HOW TO WATCH Men's Group Play: Puerto Rico vs. USA 10:15 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Surfing

