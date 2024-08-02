After a day of no artistic gymnastics competition, Simone Biles will return to the Olympic arena, this time with a different teammate by her side.

Both Biles and Jade Carey will battle it out in the women's vault final Saturday as some of the final artistic gymnastics medals are awarded.

Biles, who already has two gold medals in Paris, came close to competing in every event, but there's one event she didn't make - the uneven bars.

Here's a look at the remaining schedule and which Team USA athletes will compete in them:

Women's Gymnastics Olympic Schedule

Vault final on Aug. 3

Biles and Jade Carey both qualified for the vault final.

Biles won the event at the 2016 Rio Games but pulled out of the final at the 2020 Tokyo Games after getting "the twisties" and did not get a chance to defend her title. Carey did compete in the 2020 Tokyo vault final, but missed the podium with two disappointing routines.

The women’s vault final will take place at 9:20 a.m. CT on Aug. 3 on NBC 5 and can be streamed live on Peacock.

Uneven bars on Aug. 4

Lee was the only American woman to qualify for the uneven bars final. Typically considered one of her best events, Lee is a medal contender. At the 2020 Tokyo Games, she took home the bronze medal in the event. Leading up to the Games, Lee said making the podium at the uneven bars final is one of her major goals.

Biles missed the uneven bars finals by tenths of a point. She qualified in ninth place, meaning she is considered a “reserve athlete” for the event.

Watch the uneven bar final at 8 a.m. CT on Aug. 4 on NBC 5 or stream it live on Peacock.

Beam final on Aug. 5

Biles and Lee will find themselves in the same competition yet again in the balance beam final. The two have been trading off highest scoring beam routines throughout the 2024 season- and this competition is bound to be a nail-biter. Biles took home the bronze medal on the balance beam in both 2016 and 2020. Lee, on the other hand, has not yet medaled in an Olympic balance beam final.

The balance beam final begins at 5:36 a.m. CT on Aug. 5. Streaming begins on E! at 4:45 a.m. CT and at 8:30 a.m. on NBC 5.

Floor final on Aug. 5

The floor exercise final will be the last event of the women’s gymnastics competition this Olympics. Biles and Chiles have both qualified.

Biles won the floor exercise final at the 2016 Games, but had to pull out of the 2020 Games final, leaving room for Carey to take home gold. Carey missed the final in this year's Olympics after an uncharacteristic fall in qualifiers. It was later revealed she had been battling an illness during the Games.

After Carey's fall, Chiles scored high enough to clinch the second spot in the final. Chiles’ Beyonce-themed floor routine has been a consistent crowd pleaser throughout the Games so far.

Watch the floor exercise final at 7:20 a.m. CT on Aug. 5. Streaming begins on E! at 4:45 a.m. CT and at 8:30 a.m. on NBC 5.