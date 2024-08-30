Columbus Blue Jackets release statement after NHL's Johnny Gaudreau and brother struck, killed by suspected drunk driver

The Columbus Blue Jackets released a statement early Friday after star NHL player John “Johnny Hockey” Gaudreau and his younger brother Matthew Gaudreau were struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver while riding their bikes in Salem County, New Jersey, police said.

"The Columbus Blue Jackets are shocked and devastated by the unimaginable tragedy," the statement, posted to X, began. "Johnny was not only a great hockey player but more significantly a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend."

"The impact he had on our organization and our sport was profound, but pales in comparison to the indelible impression he made on everyone who knew him," the statement goes on to say.

The full statement from the team can be found below.

Columbus Blue Jackets statement on the passing of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew. pic.twitter.com/V2aFykgKIs — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) August 30, 2024

John Gaudreau, 31, and Matthew Gaudreau, 29, were riding their bikes north on County Route 551 in Oldmans Township on Thursday at 8:19 p.m. At the same time, Sean Higgins, 43, of Woodstown, New Jersey, was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee north on County Route 551, according to investigators.

Higgins tried to pass two vehicles ahead of him and entered the southbound lanes, police said. An SUV in front of Higgins moved to the middle of the roadway, splitting the north and south lanes in order to safely pass the Gaudreau brothers as they rode their bikes on the right side of the road, according to investigators.

Higgins then tried to pass the SUV and struck the Gaudreau brothers, police said. Both brothers died from their injuries.

According to reports, the brothers were in town for their sister's Friday night wedding.

Investigators said Higgins was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and charged with two counts of death by auto and is currently lodged in the Salem County Correctional Facility.

John Gaudreau was born in Salem, New Jersey, and grew up in Carneys Point Township, New Jersey. He played for the Boston College Eagles from 2011 to 2014 and was selected by the Calgary Flames in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft.

He was named the 2014 winner of the Hobey Baker Award as the best player in the NCAA.

Gaudreau entered the NHL in 2014 and played for the Calgary Flames and the Columbus Blue Jackets. He was named to the NHL All-Rookie Team in 2015 and was a 7-time NHL All-Star. He was also named to the NHL First All-Star Team in 2022.