Patrick Kane re-signs with Red Wings

Patrick Kane is returning to the NHL. The Red Wings and Kane have agreed on a deal that will bring the former Chicago Blackhawks forward back to Detroit for one year.

The contract has a base pay of $4.5 million and includes $2.5 million in bonuses, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman.

Kane will get $1.5 million if he plays at least 10 games and an additional $250,000 if he plays at least 60 games. If the Red Wings make the playoffs during the 2024-25 season Kane will get $500,000 bonus and will get an addition $250,000 bonus if the team makes the playoffs AND he scores at least 60 points.

Kane contract has bonuses. Per sources:

$4M base

$1.5M at 10 games

$250k at 60 games

$500k if they make playoffs

$250k for 60 points AND playoffs.



— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 1, 2024

In November, the Red Wings signed Kane to a one-year deal after he underwent hip resurfacing surgery on June 1, 2023.

In just 50 games, he scored 20 goals and 27 assists (47 points) and averaged 18:22 minutes on the ice per game.

Kane once again will be reunited with his old linemate and close friend Alex DeBrincat, who was traded to Detroit from Ottawa during the 2023 offseason. The two of them were magic together in Chicago and they'll continue to try to recreate that with the Red Wings.

Kane returned to Chicago on February 25, and scored the game-winning overtime goal to give the Red Wings a 3-2 victory over the Blackhawks on Chris Chelios' jersey retirement night.

