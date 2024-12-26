The Chicago Bears will be playing their final home game of the season Thursday -- and it will be under the primetime spotlight.

The Bears will take on the Seattle Seahawks as they close out the 2024 Thursday Night Football schedule.

But what time is the game and what else should you know about it?

Here's an explainer:

When is the Bears vs. Seahawks game?

The Bears will host the Seahawks on Thursday, Dec. 26.

What time do the Bears play?

Seahawks-Bears will kick off at 7:15 p.m. CT.

How to watch Bears vs. Seahawks on Thursday Night Football

Seahawks-Bears will air on Amazon Prime Video. Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (color) and Kaylee Hartung (sideline) are on the call.

Chicago fans can also listen in on ESPN 1000, where Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer and Jason McKie will be on the call.

How to live stream Bears vs. Seahawks on Thursday Night Football

Live stream: Amazon Prime Video, NFL+

Mobile app: Prime Video app, NFL mobile app

What else to know about the game

Chicago will have a short week to prepare for Seattle after its losing streak extended at home in a 34-17 loss to the Detroit Lions Sunday. The Bears are 4-11 after dropping nine straight games following a promising 4-2 start.

On the other side, Seattle fell short at home 27-24 to the Minnesota Vikings. The 8-7 Seahawks now need to beat Chicago and hope the 9-6 Los Angeles Rams lose at home to the already-eliminated Arizona Cardinals in the race for the NFC West title. Seattle and Los Angeles meet in Week 18.

Rumors of who could be the next Chicago Bears head coach are also swirling, and one unlikely but intriguing name has emerged: former Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, 73, according to reports.

The Super Bowl winning coach led the Seahawks for 14 seasons before his gig came to an end last year.

The Bears fired head coach Matt Eberflus on Nov. 29, one day after a 23-20 loss to the Lions, with Thomas Brown -- the team's former offensive coordinator and offensive passing game coordinator -- serving as the Bears interim head coach.