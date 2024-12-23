How to watch Bears vs. Seahawks in Week 17 Thursday Night Football matchup

The Chicago Bears will be under the primetime spotlight to close out the 2024 Thursday Night Football schedule.

Caleb Williams and Co. will welcome the Seattle Seahawks to town for their final home game of the year.

Chicago will have a short week to prepare for Seattle after its losing streak extended at home in a 34-17 loss to the Detroit Lions. The Bears are 4-11 after dropping nine straight games following a promising 4-2 start.

On the other side, Seattle fell short at home 27-24 to the Minnesota Vikings. The 8-7 Seahawks now need to beat Chicago and hope the 9-6 Los Angeles Rams lose at home to the already-eliminated Arizona Cardinals in the race for the NFC West title. Seattle and Los Angeles meet in Week 18.

Here's what to know as the Bears and Seahawks face off on Thursday Night Football:

When is the Bears vs. Seahawks game?

The Bears will host the Seahawks on Thursday, Dec. 26.

What time is the Bears vs. Seahawks Thursday Night Football game?

Seahawks-Bears will kick off at 7:15 p.m. CT.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

How to watch Bears vs. Seahawks on Thursday Night Football

Seahawks-Bears will air on Amazon Prime Video. Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (color) and Kaylee Hartung (sideline) are on the call.

Chicago fans can also listen in on ESPN 1000, where Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer and Jason McKie will be on the call.

How to live stream Bears vs. Seahawks on Thursday Night Football

Live stream: Amazon Prime Video, NFL+

Mobile app: Prime Video app, NFL mobile app