What Caleb Williams learned from rocky NFL debut in Bears' wild Week 1 win vs. Titans

CHICAGO -- When Caleb Williams envisioned his NFL debut, the Bears rookie quarterback undoubtedly visualized a victory.

But Williams' manifestation likely didn't involve him going 14-for-29 for 93 while being sacked twice for a loss of 29.

In the end, Williams got both Sunday as the Bears' defense and special teams carried him and a struggling offense to a wild 24-17 comeback win over the Tennessee Titans.

Williams was off all day. The pass protection in front of him was spotty, leading to the rookie quarterback missing several throws he normally would make.

Such is the life of a rookie quarterback. No matter how talented or highly-touted you are, the bumps will come.

"Obviously, we didn't perform how we wanted to," Williams said of the offense after the win. "We want to be the most efficient team out there, myself included. Didn't perform the way that I wanted to. I missed a few passes that I normally don't miss, all these other things. I think the small things always lead up to big things and make those moments a lot bigger, they make games a lot closer. Just small things, whether it's a pass play that I had to D'Andre Swift in the flat that I missed a little bit in front of him, whether it's missing [wide receiver DJ Moore] a little bit on that end route on the back side a little bit right in front of him.

"All these small moments that happen throughout the game that felt like I was in the right place at the right time, and I would say I was seeing it well. Just missed and misfired and placing the ball where I wanted to. You complete a few of those — [DeAndre Carter] down the sideline, the left sideline. ... Ended up missing him, we were on a different page, things like that. I think that was the name of the game today for the offense, just wasn't on the same page passing-wise. Run game, we'll be better. Obviously, it's great to get this first win."

The No. 1 overall pick arrived in Chicago with the weight of a city on his shoulder. Billed as a "generational talent," Williams wowed during training camp and the preseason with his arm talent and playmaking ability.

But there were rocky moments in camp against the Bears' ascending defense, and there are bound to be ups and downs during Year 1 of the Williams era.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Williams expected that. Sunday's performance taught him a lesson and showed him what he must focus on as the Bears prepare for the Houston Texans in Week 2.

"First and foremost, just keep fighting, understand the team that I have here with me riding this journey, riding this battle with me, is the first thing I learned, and they’re unbelievable," Williams said. "And then secondly, I would say getting back in the lab, getting back with the guys, mainly the wide receivers, tight ends, all these other guys, just to make sure we’re on the same page at the end of the week, making sure that when we have these chances, when they want to go cover zero, that we make them pay. We didn’t do that today, but we’re going to get better in the future and the near future."

The Bears know things will sometimes be shaky with Williams in Year 1. That's why they constructed a team with the parts needed to stabilize things while he finds his footing.

But the Bears are also confident that Williams will be able to smooth things out at an accelerated rate.

"Just his character and the man that he is," head coach Matt Eberflus said after the win about Williams' ability to respond to a tough debut. "He has belief in himself. He’s comfortable in his own skin. And then he’s got teammates that believe in him and trust him and know him and that he can lean in on as we go through this week and get better, and that’s what we’re going to do this week."

Williams and the offense sputtered for three hours on the lakeside Sunday. The rookie quarterback missed a wide-open DeAndre Carter down the sideline, almost threw a costly red zone interception on an inaccurate throw to DJ Moore, and took a 19-yard sack that knocked the Bears out of field goal range.

The run game was non-existent, and Williams could not wave his magic wand on Sunday to bail the Bears out. The Titans' front seven harassed and frustrated Williams all day.

Welcome to the NFL, Caleb.

But while Sunday wasn't what Williams envisioned for himself, he didn't seem fazed by the struggles.

"I don't think there was anxiety," Eberflus said of Williams. "He was calm, cool, and collected the whole time. Never got frustrated. I always talk to him about the response that you have, just hanging in there because sometimes it can get rough on both sides. It can get rough. You've just got to hang in there. And you've got to have that belief, belief in the man next to you, belief in your teammates. It's not just about one guy."

"He was himself," wide receiver DJ Moore said of Williams. "He never got too high or too low about anything. That was good."

Williams and the Bears know that learning moments will fill this season. Games and situations that will help mold Williams into the quarterback the Bears believe he will become. They will exercise patience, and Williams will improve as he gets into a groove.

Things won't be linear. Williams might have a three-touchdown performance followed by another sub-100-yard game.

But Williams will continue to bank valuable lessons that will aid his development as he gets on what the Bears hope is a road to stardom.

And the hope for the 2024 Bears is that those lessons come like they did Sunday -- in a game that ended with a victory thanks to a dominant defense.

"We’ve got a lot more to get better at, but to get this win, the first win in the books as a rookie starting QB for myself is unbelievable," Williams said. "I’m happy and excited and ready to go.”

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.