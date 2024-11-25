What did Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell tell Caleb Williams after Sunday's game?

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams saw his team come up short Sunday, but Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell offered him a noteworthy message after the game.

The Fox broadcast captured O’Connell having a conversation with Williams on the field after the game.

When asked what O’Connell had told him, Williams said during Sunday's press availability that he received several compliments from the opposing coach, and that he was encouraged by what he had heard.

“His message was just to keep going. (You’re a) hell of a player, keep going, way to fight,’” he said. “He said ‘it sucks he got to go against me for a while.’ He said he’s ‘excited to see me out there fighting, leading these guys.’”

Williams threw for 340 yards in the game, along with two touchdown passes in one of his best performances as a pro. It followed another strong effort in the late stages of last week’s game against the Green Bay Packers, where he converted several key plays to give the Bears a chance to win late.

Williams said that “encouraging words are important,” and that he enjoyed the interaction with a coach that has had a good deal of success in the league.

The Vikings are currently 9-2 on the season after Sunday’s win and tied for the second-best record in the NFC, trailing only the 10-1 Detroit Lions, whom the Bears will face on Thanksgiving.

If the season ended now, the Vikings would be the fifth seed in the NFC, and would face the Atlanta Falcons in the first round of the postseason.