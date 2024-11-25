Could Caleb Williams' stats make Bears history this season?

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has had some ups and downs this season, but he’s etching his name in the team’s history books anyway.

That is especially true after his last two games, including Sunday’s contest against the Minnesota Vikings. That game, arguably Williams’ best as a pro, saw him throw for 340 yards and two touchdowns, along with 33 more rushing yards in an overtime defeat.

That followed two late drives against the Green Bay Packers that saw Williams put together some of his best throws to the season, leaving Bears fans in position to dream that perhaps they have found a franchise star in the rookie quarterback.

But just how good have Williams’ numbers been? Here’s a look.

Caleb Williams’ Stats This Season

In 11 games, Williams has thrown 11 touchdown passes and five interceptions, completing 62.6% of his passes. He has 2,356 passing yards, averaging just over 214 yards per game, and has rushed for 339 more yards.

How Does This Stack Up With Other Bears Rookies?

Thanks to his performance Sunday, Williams now holds the Bears’ record for most passing yards by a rookie, and also tied Charlie O’Rourke for the most touchdown passes by a Bears rookie quarterback, according to Stathead.

Williams also has three of the four best single-game performances by a Bears’ rookie quarterback thanks to his 340 passing yards on Sunday. Williams already held the record for most passing yards in a game with the 363 he picked up against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Could Williams Set the Bears’ All-Time Passing Record?

The Bears have never had a 4,000-yard passer in their history, and while Williams isn’t averaging enough yards to set that mark, he could still at least flirt with history.

Currently, the Bears’ single-season passing record is 3,838 yards, set by Erik Kramer during the 1995 season. Jay Cutler has the next four spots on the single-season passing list after that, with the Bears only having 3,000-yard passers on 12 total occasions in their history.

Williams is on pace to throw for 3,641 yards, which would leave him around 200 yards short of Kramer but land him in the top-five best Bears seasons of all time.

What’s more, Williams is already one of only six Bears quarterbacks to throw for 2,000 yards and rush for 300 yards in the same season, and is on pace to become the first Bears quarterback to ever throw for 3,500 or more yards and rush for 500 or more yards in the same season.