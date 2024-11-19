Chicago Bears

Pat McAfee praises, dissects Bears' blocked field goal

By NBC Chicago Staff

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 17: Cairo Santos #8 of the Chicago Bears watches as Karl Brooks #94 of the Green Bay Packers blocks a potential game winning field goal at the end of the fourth quarter of a game at Soldier Field on November 17, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

ESPN commentator Pat McAfee had plenty to say about the Green Bay Packers’ blocked field goal against the Chicago Bears, both praising and questioning the play.

McAfee used part of his show Monday to break down the play, which sent the Bears to their 11th straight defeat against the Packers.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

While praising the play’s ingenuity, he also questioned whether the Packers violated any rules as Karl Brooks blocked Cairo Santos’ last-second kick.

“They touched (the long-snapper) and they pushed,” McAfee said. “I don’t know if they did it legally.”

That question was certainly on the mind of Bears head coach Matt Eberflus, who said the team would submit the play to the league office for clarification on whether the Packers violated any rules with the block.

Eberflus said that he believed the Packers had hit long-snapper Scott Daly while he was in a defenseless position, which would violate NFL rules and would be enough to trigger a personal foul penalty.

Local

Crime and Courts 26 mins ago

Suspect sought after retired Chicago police officer shot in Near North

Illinois 2 hours ago

South suburban DMV location permanently closing

After the game, Packers linebacker Lukas Van Ness said that he shoved Brooks on the game-winning play, pushing him forward and into the path of the coming kick.

That action could also potentially result in discussions about rules, as the league has banned using other players as leverage to block kicks.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

At any rate, the Packers have now won 11 games in a row against the Bears and 16 of their last 17 in the series, with this season’s finale also pitting the two teams against one another at Lambeau Field.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Bears
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us