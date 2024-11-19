Pat McAfee praises, dissects Bears' blocked field goal

ESPN commentator Pat McAfee had plenty to say about the Green Bay Packers’ blocked field goal against the Chicago Bears, both praising and questioning the play.

McAfee used part of his show Monday to break down the play, which sent the Bears to their 11th straight defeat against the Packers.

While praising the play’s ingenuity, he also questioned whether the Packers violated any rules as Karl Brooks blocked Cairo Santos’ last-second kick.

“They touched (the long-snapper) and they pushed,” McAfee said. “I don’t know if they did it legally.”

If I'm a Chicago Bears fan I'm certainly asking some questions #PMSLive https://t.co/6LMEr8AKB4 pic.twitter.com/PDSREklUw6 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 18, 2024

That question was certainly on the mind of Bears head coach Matt Eberflus, who said the team would submit the play to the league office for clarification on whether the Packers violated any rules with the block.

Eberflus said that he believed the Packers had hit long-snapper Scott Daly while he was in a defenseless position, which would violate NFL rules and would be enough to trigger a personal foul penalty.

After the game, Packers linebacker Lukas Van Ness said that he shoved Brooks on the game-winning play, pushing him forward and into the path of the coming kick.

That action could also potentially result in discussions about rules, as the league has banned using other players as leverage to block kicks.

At any rate, the Packers have now won 11 games in a row against the Bears and 16 of their last 17 in the series, with this season’s finale also pitting the two teams against one another at Lambeau Field.