A 17-year-old student at Mather High School was shot and injured near the school in broad daylight Tuesday, in an incident that led to a brief, "soft lockdown" for students.

According to Chicago police, about 3:30p.m., a 17-year-old man was inside a vehicle on the street in the 5900 block of North California Avenue when an unknown suspect approached the car.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The suspect pulled out a gun and fired shots, police said, striking the victim in the left arm.

The 17-year-old was transported to a nearby hospital and was last listed in good condition, police said.

In a public safety statement, 40th Ward Ald. Andre Vasquez, whose ward includes that area, said the shooting took place at Mather Park near California and Peterson, around the time of the school's dismissal.

"Staff and students were immediately brought back into the building, and the school was placed under soft lockdown," statement said. The lockdown was lifted shortly after.

In an update, Vasquez said police confirmed the victim was a Mather High School student. The student was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Vasquez said.

Chicago police officers will be present during the school’s dismissal “until further notice,” Vasquez added. The Chicago Public Schools crisis team also will be at the school Wednesday to support students and staff.

According to police, an investigation remains ongoing.