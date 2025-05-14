Chicago Shootings

CPD to be present at Mather High School dismissal ‘until further notice' after student shot, injured

The shooting took place on Chicago's Northwest side at Mather Park near California and Peterson , around the time of the school's dismissal

A 17-year-old student at Mather High School was shot and injured near the school in broad daylight Tuesday, in an incident that led to a brief, "soft lockdown" for students.

According to Chicago police, about 3:30p.m., a 17-year-old man was inside a vehicle on the street in the 5900 block of North California Avenue when an unknown suspect approached the car.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The suspect pulled out a gun and fired shots, police said, striking the victim in the left arm.

The 17-year-old was transported to a nearby hospital and was last listed in good condition, police said.

In a public safety statement, 40th Ward Ald. Andre Vasquez, whose ward includes that area, said the shooting took place at Mather Park near California and Peterson, around the time of the school's dismissal.

"Staff and students were immediately brought back into the building, and the school was placed under soft lockdown," statement said. The lockdown was lifted shortly after.

In an update, Vasquez said police confirmed the victim was a Mather High School student. The student was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Vasquez said.

Local

Chicago Bears 1 hour ago

2025 NFL schedule release: Chicago Bears' full schedule to be announced Wednesday

MLB 11 hours ago

Former Cub Rich Hill, 45, signs minor league deal with Royals

Chicago police officers will be present during the school’s dismissal “until further notice,” Vasquez added. The Chicago Public Schools crisis team also will be at the school Wednesday to support students and staff.

According to police, an investigation remains ongoing.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Chicago Shootings
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us