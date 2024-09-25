LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- There was a welcome sight at Halas Hall on Wednesday as veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen returned to practice for the first time since re-aggravating his heel injury during the Bears' Week 1 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Allen hasn't practiced since the Friday before the Titans game. Head coach Matt Eberflus said Allen would do some drills Wednesday. The Bears will see how he feels as the week goes, but they are hopeful he'll be able to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams at Soldier Field.

His return would come at a time of need for an offense searching for answers after a sluggish start.

The Bears' offense, which was built to live in 11 personnel with Allen, DJ Moore, and Rome Odunze, has sputtered out of the gate.

The hope is that a healthy Allen, should his heel continue to improve, will alleviate some of the issues.

"It’s great," quarterback Caleb Williams said about Allen's return. "It’s gonna be great for our offense. It’s just something else that the defense has to worry about throughout this week and then obviously on game day. And so it’s gonna be great for us. His special talent of getting open in a phone booth is gonna be great for us."

Through three weeks, the Bears' offense ranks 32nd in DVOA, 28th in Expected Points Added per play, 30th in success rate, 27th in EPA per dropback, and 25th in dropback success rate.

The run game has been even worse, but Allen's return should, in theory, unlock a passing game that feels like it found something during a furious fourth-quarter comeback that fell short against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3.

"Hopefully way better than it has been because now you don't just got two people out there," wide receiver DJ Moore said when asked how the passing game will work with Allen back. "You got three that you've got to worry about. And you can't just shade it to one side or to one person. With Keenan back in the mix, you've got to play the whole field."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Allen first injured his heel toward the end of training camp. He rested it for over a week and was a full-go against the Titans in Week 1. This is the same injury that cost Allen four games last season with the Los Angeles Chargers, but the Bears are hopeful it's not something they will have to manage all season.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.