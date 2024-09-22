What we learned as Caleb Williams' education continued in 21-16 loss vs. Colts

INDIANAPOLIS -- On paper, the Indianapolis Colts looked like the perfect opponent for the Bears and rookie quarterback Caleb Williams to face as they look to find a rhythm early in the season.

But that wasn't the case Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium, as Williams and the Bears' offense once again struggled with poor execution, mental lapses, and curious play-calling in 21-16 loss to the Colts.

Williams had his first 300-yard passing game and touchdown pass of his career Sunday. Williams went 33-for-52 for 363 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions.

But the numbers are just box score window dressing for an offense that has no identity, can't run the ball or protect the quarterback, and has a talented rookie quarterback who still has a lot of growing to do.

The Bears' defense did its job. They picked off Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson twice and held Jonathan Taylor in check for most of the day.

But it wasn't enough, as Williams and the offense struggled to get into gear until it was too late.

Here's what we learned in the Bears' 21-16 loss to the Colts.

Ugly sequence

The Bears and Colts traded errors during the first half.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

A 44-yard completion from Richardson to Alec Pierce set the Colts up with first-and-goal at the Bears' 4-yard line. But three plays later, Richardson rolled out and was immediately pressured by linebacker Jack Sanborn. Instead of eating the play and kicking the field goal, Richardson lofted a pass right into the arms of Tremaine Edmunds for an easy interception.

On the ensuing play, Williams threw a dime to Rome Odunze down the sideline for a gain of 47 to get into Colts territory. But two plays later, Williams stared down DeAndre Carter on a curl route and was easily picked off by Jaylon Jones.

It only took the Colts three plays to capitalize on Williams' error, as a 40-yard completion to Kylen Granson set up a 29-yard touchdown run to make it 7-0 Colts.

Abysmal play-calling

The Bears entered the game looking for a way to get their stagnant run game going against the NFL's worst run defense.

But instead of lining up in 12 or 13 personnel and running the ball, Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron elected to live mostly in 11 personnel with a focus on the dropback passing game.

The curious play-calling reached a head near the end of the first half when the Bears got down to the 4-yard line with 1:55 left.

On first down, the Bears ran a direct snap to Khalil Herbert for a 2-yard gain. On the next two plays, the Bears ran out of the shotgun for 1 yard, setting up fourth-and-goal from the inch line.

The Bears came out in 13 personnel, motioned into the pistol, and ran a speed option to the short side of the field. Williams pitched it to D'Andre Swift, but the play was dead from the start, and the running back was stuffed for a loss of 12.

Caleb's education continues

The Bears' rookie quarterback once again showed flashes of his rare talent. The 47-yard throw to Odunze was a dime, and a later throw to DeAndre Carter showcased great pocket awareness and anticipation.

But Williams also threw two interceptions and was lucky he didn't throw more. He continues to attempt throws that he could get away with in college but are not "NFL open."

Williams shook off his second interception of the day to engineer a 13-play, 70-yard touchdown drive that cut the Colts' lead to 14-9 early in the fourth quarter. Williams had three third-down conversions on the drive before hitting Odunze for a 1-yard touchdown pass.

After the touchdown pass, the Bears trotted out the kicking team before burning a timeout to go for two and cut the lead to three. However, Williams' pass was incomplete, and the score stayed at 14-9.

The Bears' defense got a quick stop and gave Williams the ball back with 6:52 remaining and a chance to win the game.

Williams' first game-winning drive attempt only lasted one play as rookie defensive end Laiatu Latu beat Cole Kmet around the edge, sacked Williams, and jarred the ball loose. The Colts jumped on the fumble, and Taylor ran it in a few plays later to make it 21-9 and plunge the nail in the Bears' coffin.

Williams and the offense got the ball back down 12 and went 70 yards in 12 plays, cutting the lead to 21-16 on a 6-yard pass to Kmet.

But with only one timeout left, all the Colts needed was one first down to ice the game, which Taylor gave them with a 13-yard run.

Overall, Williams played OK but still has a lot of developing to do to become the franchise quarterback his talent suggests.